Familiar foes but different teams for Auburn and Ole Miss, as a lot has happened since first meetings

OMAHA, Neb. — Auburn baseball faces an incredibly familiar opponent to start its 2022 College World Series play, as its plays a squad it not only hosted earlier this season, but has shared a division with since 1992 in Ole Miss.

“There’s obviously a little bit of being familiar with them and watching some of the video today, knowing the names,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “They had, I think, a really great year and about as underrated as a year of any team in our league.”

Saturday’s evening matchup will be the 187th all-time between the Tigers and the Rebels, and the fourth this season. They played to open Southeastern Conference play, with Auburn hosting the mid-March series and then-No. 1 Ole Miss taking two of three from the Tigers.

The series was a lopsided affair in all three contests, as the Rebels took game one with a 13-6 victory, then Auburn matched them with a 19-5 win to split the series before Ole Miss won 15-2 in the March 19 finale.

In a rematch that will be nearly three months to the date, Bianco acknowledged that it’s been a long time, so much so he thinks both teams are different.

Following their 2-1 start in SEC play, the once-top-ranked Rebels eventually plummeted, at one point falling to 8-14 in conference and dropping out of all top-25 polls by April 18. They made a late-season push, though, sweeping both Missouri and then-No. 9 LSU before going 1-2 against Texas A&M and getting knocked out of the SEC Tournament in one game.

During ESPN’s selection show broadcast for this year’s NCAA Tournament, the Rebels were announced as the last of the final four teams to make it to this year’s postseason.

The difference for Auburn since that weekend has been less so dealing with adversity and more of a direct ascension that’s culminated with the Tigers hitting a stride in the NCAA Tournament.

“Since we played them the first time we’ve kind of hit our stride,” Auburn reliever Carson Skipper said. “That first weekend, SEC weekend, everybody’s jittery and ready to go. But at the same time, not everything is solidified. Not everything’s where you want it to be.”

While these same teams have changed since their initial contests, one new wrinkle will be Saturday’s starting pitching. Auburn’s Joseph Gonzalez was injured when the Tigers hosted in March and Ole Miss’ Dylan DeLucia only threw three innings out of the bullpen for the Rebels.

“That pitching matchup, with these two guys that didn’t really play this role the first time around, that’s another piece to the intrigue, I guess,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

Gonzalez settled into Auburn’s rotation and was a regular starter for series finales throughout the year while posting the lowest earned-run average of any Tiger to start a game.

DeLucia has made 19 appearances this year, with 10 starts. His 6-2 record is the best among Ole Miss pitchers and his 88 strikeouts are the second most on staff.

