Fans enjoy gameday atmosphere outside Jordan-Hare for first time in a long time

At the event, fans could play games such as cornhole and Connect Four and the event featured bounce houses as well.

Kathryn Ward and her family also came out to enjoy the afternoon’s festivities. Ward and her family weren’t able to attend any games last season and being back at Jordan-Hare was exciting for them.

“It’s nice to see everything in-person and be back and just be in the community and seeing people just having fun,” Ward said.

The event wasn’t just attended by families as some Auburn students came out to preview a football weekend on The Plains. Kyla Tubbs, a freshman at Auburn, was at the event and is excited to experience normal football weekends.

“I am so excited,” Tubbs said. “Last year, I did all online everything. Now being here everything’s back to normal kinda, so I’m super excited. And the stadium’s 100-percent capacity, so yay.”

Even though the Tigers don’t kick off until next weekend, she also mentioned how excited she is for the opener and that she already had all her outfits planned for when Akron comes to town next weekend.

Auburn vs. Akron is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 4.