Fans enjoy gameday atmosphere outside Jordan-Hare for first time in a long time

Brad Hughes echoed the sentiment of the whole fanbase:
“We’re just ready for some football to start,” he said.
Hughes and a few hundred other Auburn fans came to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for their best preview yet, seeing the Tigers during an open practice just one week before kickoff on Sept. 4.
The Tigers may be a week away from live action, but Saturday’s preseason kickoff event brought back the game day atmosphere that had been missing since 2019.
Auburn put together a tailgate experience on the Campus Green outside the stadium before the practice. The Auburn marching band, dance team and cheerleaders performed and took photos with fans.
Aubie arrived to entertain and pose for photos and fans could also get their picture made with Auburn’s eagle Aurea.
Auburn prohibited tailgating outside the stadium in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The Hughes’ were one of the many families to come out for the event Saturday. Brad Hughes, his wife, two-year old son and four-month-old daughter attended the event and enjoyed the family-friendly atmosphere.
“We’re just excited to get the kids involved,” Brad added. “They’ve got a lot of activities for the kids to do.”
At the event, fans could play games such as cornhole and Connect Four and the event featured bounce houses as well.
Kathryn Ward and her family also came out to enjoy the afternoon’s festivities. Ward and her family weren’t able to attend any games last season and being back at Jordan-Hare was exciting for them.
“It’s nice to see everything in-person and be back and just be in the community and seeing people just having fun,” Ward said.
The event wasn’t just attended by families as some Auburn students came out to preview a football weekend on The Plains. Kyla Tubbs, a freshman at Auburn, was at the event and is excited to experience normal football weekends.
“I am so excited,” Tubbs said. “Last year, I did all online everything. Now being here everything’s back to normal kinda, so I’m super excited. And the stadium’s 100-percent capacity, so yay.”
Even though the Tigers don’t kick off until next weekend, she also mentioned how excited she is for the opener and that she already had all her outfits planned for when Akron comes to town next weekend.
Auburn vs. Akron is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 4.