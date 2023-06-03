After Auburn found out it'd be hosting an NCAA Regional this weekend, Harrison Bonfim and his friends wanted to find a way to make a splash while watching the Tigers play.

The end result became quite literal, as he and his friends set up a pair of kiddie pools in right-center field to take in Saturday's elimination game between top-seeded Auburn and No. 2-seed Southern Miss.

Bonfim sprang into action on Selection Monday, emailing head Auburn groundskeeper Eric Kleypas to see if the facilities crew would be willing to provide some water. Kleypas got back to Bonfim on Friday, saying as long he Bonfim brought a hose, the grounds crew would provide the water.

"It's been, really, a really surreal experience," Bonfim said.

Bonfim got to Plainsman Park early Saturday morning to blow up his 10-foot-long kiddie pool with a hair dryer. He later tweeted out a picture of the it, which even got reaction from Auburn designated hitter Ike Irish. He added that all are welcome to join him in the outfield.

The pool Bonfim set up is one of two out in that viewing area, the second of which a group of young men was getting ready to fill with water. They told the Opelika-Auburn News they were transporting water in a six-gallon bucket from a spigot that was a minutes-long walk away.

A Georgia native who's set to graduate from Auburn in 2024, Bonfim said he often comes to Auburn games and sits in the outfield or up in the stadium parking deck.

"I think it's more fun than sitting in the game, to be honest," Bonfim said. "The vibe out here is very different than up there. It's just kind of more loose out here, and so I thought it was the perfect spot to put a pool and have a party."