Fast break Flan: Auburn's Allen Flanigan continuing long history of put-away dunks

In the final minutes of No. 20 Auburn’s win against Florida on Wednesday — well before the game was sealed on its final possession — Allen Flanigan got loose for an exciting breakaway dunk.

Zep Jasper swiped the ball from Florida’s Trey Bonham, and as he fell to the floor, Jasper flipped it to Flanigan, who beat Bonham and his defender, Will Richards, down the court for a fast-break slam dunk. It tied the game at 54-54 with 3:39 remaining as the crowd roared, inciting Auburn’s eventual re-taking of the lead in a 61-58 win.

And for anyone watching who felt like they might have been experiencing deja vu: that feeling wasn’t unprompted. It was the third game, and fourth time, this season that Flanigan has logged a put-away — a fast-break dunk in the final four minutes of a game.

Auburn is 3-0 in this year when Flanigan logs a put-away, but this isn’t some rarity. It’s happened more than once throughout the senior’s career, and it’s often been a good sign of the result for his team.

Flanigan has had a put-away in six career games, and the Tigers are 5-1 when it happens. The lone defeat was a five-point loss to Georgia in February 2021. Since then, Flanigan has recorded another eight second-half dunks, including the five other put-aways. Auburn has won every one of those contests.

To some extent, Flanigan logging a put-away in seven times may feel insignificant. It has happened in less than 10% of the 93 games in which he’s played. But comparatively speaking, it’s happened a lot more for him than any of his teammates.

Of all the Tigers rostered on this year’s squad, eight of them — including Flanigan — have generated a put-away. Three of them have done it more than once. Dylan Cardwell and Johni Broome have both done it twice, and the next closest to Flanigan is Jaylin Williams, who has done it three times — half of Flanigan’s career total.

It’s been a season of improvement for Flanigan. Through 13 games, he’s carved out a reserve role for the Tigers that’s seeing him shoot a better field goal percentage and averaging more points and rebounds per game than he did last season.

This year’s four put-aways are also an improvement, quadrupling last year’s total. Technically, Flanigan’s on pace for at least nine put-aways. It’s unclear how likely he is to hit that mark, but whether or not it happens, he’s helped his team close out some big wins early this season.