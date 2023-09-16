After a cross-country trip for its Week 2 contest, Auburn will follow up a 14-10 victory against Cal with a visit from a Top-25 program in the country — sort of.

Auburn will play host to FCS Samford this weekend, a program that’s ranked as high as No. 14 and low as No. 18 heading by FCS coaches and media ahead of a matchup of in-state programs. However, history indicates that this should be a winnable contest, even if the Bulldogs from Hoover are at the top of their subdivision.

It’s no shock that Auburn has handedly dealt with Samford in the past. That’s the way most Power Five programs handle FCS opponents. There’s been 21 FCS wins against P5 schools since 2013. Most of those losses belong to long-time FBS bottom-feeders, with Kansas, Northwestern and Vanderbilt among them. Thankfully for Auburn, it can say it’s not among the biggest upsets of the past decade. In fact, it’s never been part of an FCS upset at all.

The Tigers are 27-0 against the FCS since the subdivision was formed in 1978. They first played an FCS program, UT-Chattanooga, in 1986 with a 42-14 win. Since then, they have a 35.9-point average margin of victory in FCS play and have recorded more shutouts (5) against the subdivision than single-digit wins (2).

Auburn vs. the FCS W vs. Chattanooga, 1986: 42-14

W vs. Western Carolina, 1986: 55-6

W vs. Ga. Southern, 1991: 32-17

W vs. Samford, 1992: 55-0

W vs. Samford, 1993: 35-7

W vs. ETSU, 1994: 32-0

W vs. Chattanooga, 1995: 76-10

W vs. App. State, 1999: 22-15

W vs. Western Carolina, 2002: 56-0

W vs. WKU, 2003: 48-3

W vs. The Citadel, 2004: 33-3

W vs. WKU, 2005: 37-14

W vs. Tennessee Tech, 2007: 35-3

W vs. UT-Martin, 2008: 37-20

W vs. Furman, 2009: 63-31

W vs. Chattanooga, 2010: 62-24

W vs. Samford, 2011: 35-16

W vs. Alabama A&M, 2012: 51-7

W vs. Western Carolina, 2013: 62-3

W vs. Samford, 2014: 31-7

W vs. Jacksonville State, 2015: 27-20

W vs. Alabama A&M, 2016: 55-0

W vs. Mercer, 2017: 24-10

W vs. Alabama State, 2018: 63-9

W vs. Samford 2019: 52-0

W vs. Alabama State, 2021: 62-0

W vs. Mercer, 2022: 42-16 Underlines indicate shutouts. Bold lettering indicates one-score games.

Of the 15 FCS teams Auburn has played in its history, it’s faced off with no program more than Samford. The schools have played 28 times in all, and the Tigers are 27-0-1. They’ve also played Samford four times since it became an FCS program. Auburn’s undefeated in those contests, winning by an average of 31.5 points.

This year’s Samford team is coming off a historic season in which it went 11-2 before a loss to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. It marked the first time since 1991 that the program reached a single-season 10-win mark.

The Bulldogs will arrive at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday under the direction of the winningest coach in program history in Chris Hatcher, and with quarterback Michael Heirs, who had one of the program’s more prolific passing seasons in 2022. Heirs threw for 3,544 yards while tossing 36 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

His first season with the program, Heirs’ yardage total gave him the 11th-most pass yards in the program’s history. Through two games this season, he’s risen two spots on that record board.

“They’ll test you in the passing game, for sure, and throw it all around,” Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze said of Samford on Monday. “I think the last time he played here — I believe it was here, I know I watched the film somehow — I think it was here, and man, it was every pole cat and quads and every formation you could imagine that he pulled out and had success moving the ball.

“I have great respect for him (Hatcher) as a man and as a coach, and I know he’ll have his guys ready.”