Fever coach excited to see Unique Thompson at training camp

Unique Thompson says she can’t wait to get to work in Indiana.
She won’t have to wait long.
Training camp opens on April 25 and the WNBA season starts May 14, making for a short turnaround for Thompson and the rest of the players selected in the league’s draft last Thursday night.
The former Auburn standout was picked 19th overall by the Indiana Fever, with Fever head coach Marianne Stanley saying the team was just excited she stayed on the board as long as she did.
Thompson is one of several youngsters being brought into camp for the team that finished second to last in the league standings last year, with management hoping that a fiery fight for roster spots will lead to better results this season.
That’s the next step for Thompson: She knew going in that getting drafted would be one thing, but making a WNBA final roster would be another.
“We definitely wanted to have a training camp that was super competitive,” Stanley said on a Zoom interview with reporters Friday. “The job right now is for each of these players to come in here and be the best version of themselves, to make our job difficult.
“I want them, each of them, to make our job difficult in terms of who’s going to be on this final roster.”
Indiana pulled in a whopping seven picks by the end of draft night. One pick, Stanley explained, was a late-round claim to Florencia Chagas, of Italy, who isn’t expected to come to camp this season. Another, Aaliyah Wilson, came to Indiana by way of a trade which sent another player to Seattle, making that a wash for roster space.
Still, that’s a big haul of new players and cuts will be made. In the WNBA, there are only 12 teams, and only so many roster spots to go around.
“Obviously we can’t keep everybody, but we think there’s something special in each of them that they bring to the table, and I think most importantly, they’re competitors,” Stanley said.
As for Thompson, there’s plenty of special that Stanley sees in her — calling her a double-double machine.
“I think one of the remarkable things about Unique that makes her unique,” Stanley smirked, “is the fact that she’s a reliable double-double and she’s a reliable rebounder. No matter what is going on, she’s out there doing what she does. Usually, players, you see them, they’ll have their ups and downs, and things will vary depending on the opponent, depending on the circumstance. Not so with Unique.
“A model of consistency, just being very diligent and workmanlike in the things that she does well. I think it speaks to she knows who she is, and yet at the same time I think there’s a big upside that she can get better, and we really haven’t begun to see that yet. To see the numbers she put up in that league really says a lot about what a quality player Unique is.”
Training camp will feature a few familiar faces for Thompson. Wilson, of course, is a conference rival from Texas A&M, as is the Fever’s late-round pickup from Georgia, Maya Caldwell.
She knows two other Fever players well. On draft night, Thompson said she got a call from Teaira Mitchell and Victoria Vivians, both former Mississippi State players now with the Fever, who actually hosted her during recruiting on Thompson’s official visit to Starkville back in her high school days.
Thompson’s not slipping away from them this time.
They dialed new Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris, who was one of their coaches at Mississippi State, after Thompson’s name flashed across the screen, and Harris got the phone to her.
“It was just very exciting,” Thompson said. “They called Coach J while I was in the recruiting center, when my name had got called, and I was talking to them and a couple others.
“I don’t have words, even still today,” she laughed. “Just waking up and seeing my phone is still going crazy. It’s just like, ‘Dang, this is really it now.’ This is something I dreamt about and it’s just finally here. But I’m very excited and I can’t wait to get to Indiana.”
Soon enough, she’ll be there.
“I’m excited,” Stanley said. “When you can approach a practice every day and know you’re going to get better individually and collectively, that’s exciting. That’s exciting, no matter what happens with the final make-up of the team.”