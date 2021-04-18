Fever coach excited to see Unique Thompson at training camp

Indiana pulled in a whopping seven picks by the end of draft night. One pick, Stanley explained, was a late-round claim to Florencia Chagas, of Italy, who isn’t expected to come to camp this season. Another, Aaliyah Wilson, came to Indiana by way of a trade which sent another player to Seattle, making that a wash for roster space.

Still, that’s a big haul of new players and cuts will be made. In the WNBA, there are only 12 teams, and only so many roster spots to go around.

“Obviously we can’t keep everybody, but we think there’s something special in each of them that they bring to the table, and I think most importantly, they’re competitors,” Stanley said.

As for Thompson, there’s plenty of special that Stanley sees in her — calling her a double-double machine.

“I think one of the remarkable things about Unique that makes her unique,” Stanley smirked, “is the fact that she’s a reliable double-double and she’s a reliable rebounder. No matter what is going on, she’s out there doing what she does. Usually, players, you see them, they’ll have their ups and downs, and things will vary depending on the opponent, depending on the circumstance. Not so with Unique.