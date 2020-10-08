'Fight for Auburn': Brahms anticipates Tigers’ offensive line settling in soon

Through Auburn’s first two games this fall, junior center Nick Brahms has been the one constant on the Tigers’ offensive line. Now, Brahms hopes to use his experience and reliability to help the rest of the line follow his lead going forward.
Brahms has been the lone cemented starter at his position this season, as Alec Jackson, Austin Troxell, Tashawn Manning, Brandon Council, Brodarious Hamm and Keiondre Jones have all either split in-game reps or filled in at different positions across the line. Brahms has been on the field for every snap through two games, and he didn’t hesitate to say that the Tigers’ big men up front understand there’s work to be done to get better.
“We reviewed the film, corrected mistakes, went over corrections in practice and did that kind of stuff. Now, we’re moving onto Arkansas,” Brahms said Tuesday. “We’re not going to fold. That’s the big thing. I think a lot of people who would’ve been in our situation would have folded. We’ve got tough guys. We’ve got fighters, man. We’re going to fight for Auburn, fight for this program, for our coaches and each other.
“We’re rallying together, we’re grouping together and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season. We’re not going to let Georgia beat us twice.”
Brahms explained how the linemen have been building chemistry, saying that the group has conversations after practice and sits through film study together. He said taking the time to get to know the person beside you up front helps you anticipate what he’s going to do each play, and even though the results so far have been lackluster he’s optimistic about the future.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn explained after the Georgia loss that the coaches are trying to zero in on a starting five rather than continuing to bring guys in and out of the game. Brahms previously said he was fine with the rotations, but on Tuesday he agreed that settling on a starting group would likely help with building chemistry.
“It probably is a little easier just to settle with five guys with our communication, just kind of knowing what that guy is going to do in a certain situation,” Brahms said. “Once we get that and we can start rolling with five guys, I feel like that’ll help a lot.”
As important as solidifying the lineup is, Brahms also emphasized the need to move on after the Georgia game. He brought up Auburn’s Week 2 loss to Clemson in 2017 as the example of how to do that.
Brahms was a true freshman on the sidelines when Auburn surrendered 11 sacks in the 14-6 loss to Clemson, and he witnessed an offensive line group that included Braden Smith and Austin Golson rally together and help lead Auburn to a 10-win season. Those lessons helped Brahms form his advice to teammates in the aftermath of last Saturday’s loss.
“All those guys, they came together and they did something great that year. That was just kind of my message to the guys and the coaches’ message: ‘Hey man, we can learn from this. The season is not over just because we lost one game to Georgia,’” Brahms said. “There’s still plenty to fight for. That’s not even a question; there’s still plenty to fight for. We can still accomplish all of the goals that we want to.”
Brahms talked to former offensive line teammates Marquel Harrell, Mike Horton, Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho after the Georgia loss. He said their message was for Brahms and the rest of the linemen to just keep going, tune out the noise and keep focus on what they have ahead of them.
Brahms and the rest of the offensive line may have the added difficulty of rainy conditions against the Razorbacks on Saturday. Rain or shine, Brahms said he and his fellow linemen are determined to prove they are fully capable of getting the offense back on track.
“I know we can (do it), and I know this team can. Maybe some people don’t, but I know we can because I’ve been out there with those guys,” Brahms said. “We’re really rallying, and we’ll be ready for Arkansas by the end of this week.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!