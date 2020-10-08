'Fight for Auburn': Brahms anticipates Tigers’ offensive line settling in soon

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn explained after the Georgia loss that the coaches are trying to zero in on a starting five rather than continuing to bring guys in and out of the game. Brahms previously said he was fine with the rotations, but on Tuesday he agreed that settling on a starting group would likely help with building chemistry.

“It probably is a little easier just to settle with five guys with our communication, just kind of knowing what that guy is going to do in a certain situation,” Brahms said. “Once we get that and we can start rolling with five guys, I feel like that’ll help a lot.”

As important as solidifying the lineup is, Brahms also emphasized the need to move on after the Georgia game. He brought up Auburn’s Week 2 loss to Clemson in 2017 as the example of how to do that.

Brahms was a true freshman on the sidelines when Auburn surrendered 11 sacks in the 14-6 loss to Clemson, and he witnessed an offensive line group that included Braden Smith and Austin Golson rally together and help lead Auburn to a 10-win season. Those lessons helped Brahms form his advice to teammates in the aftermath of last Saturday’s loss.