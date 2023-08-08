It didn’t take long for Robby Ashford to find himself starting at quarterback in the Southeastern Conference.

After Auburn’s loss to Penn State three weeks into last season, Ashford got the starting nod the following weekend against Missouri. Getting that news made Ashford feel “like I was just a little kid all over again,” he told the Opelika-Auburn News last month. But it took one half of football for the joy of his first start to take a turn.

Ashford felt something wrong in his shoulder after being tackled on a short run early in the third quarter. He'd stay in the game and helped Auburn to a narrow win, but he was later diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

It was a discouraging diagnosis, but it kickstarted a period of growth for a quarterback who came into that season a cub.

After not logging a live-action snap in two seasons at Oregon, Ashford transferred to Auburn and was suddenly competing for playing time. Then came a starting opportunity, which he hadn't had since high school. However, the on-field experience he’d longed for wasn't picturesque. It came with lacking success, and that occurred around a mid-season coaching change and lingering injuries.

But as Ashford sees it, he’s better for it as he embarks on his second fall camp at Auburn.

"I look at it now and I'm glad I went through it last year, just all the negativity and everything," Ashford said, "because now I know how to handle it."

Most of the growing Ashford did came with guidance from a former SEC starting quarterback. Now the passing game coordinator at Charlotte, Mike Hartline began last season as an analyst on Auburn’s staff and was eventually promoted to interim quarterbacks coach. He played in 33 games in four seasons at Kentucky from 2007-10.

“Where we connected, I think really well, was just kind of on the mental side of things,” Hartline said. “One day might not go so well, one day might go well. How do you keep a neutral mentality to not get too down or not get too high?"

That connection was needed throughout the season. While a sprained AC joint came in Week 4, Ashford said injuries continued coming, none of which he made public until after Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss.

Three weeks after the Missouri game, Ashford strained a trap muscle against Ole Miss. He bruised his rotator cuff the following week against Arkansas. Then, in Auburn’s win against Texas A&M, he suffered an injury to his right index finger. Ashford found himself receiving injury treatment for as long as four hours a day, he said.

“It's really hard to be the best you can be when you have three [injuries] in your throwing shoulder,” Ashford said.

The biggest of those injuries was the AC joint, which lingered for as long as six weeks, Hartline said. It limited Ashford’s throwing reps in practice, sometimes to a point where he wouldn’t throw throughout game weeks. Subsequently, his passing numbers struggled on game days. His season ended with a completion rate below 50%, and he threw as many interceptions as he did touchdowns.

As his performance struggled, Ashford battled with something beyond the sour results and injuries— social media. Where Ashford said he'd let what was said on his phone screen dictate him at points last season, he's got a new mantra: "If it's not coming from inside of the building, whatever's said, I don't care. I'm going to let it wash right off of me and keep being me.”

By the end of the year, Ashford had taken on a cocktail of adversity that he was previously foreign to. But in retrospect, Hartline believes the presence of struggle was necessary for his former quarterback.

"It's about fighting through that,” Hartline said. “And, you know, there were several times throughout the whole year where he was fighting through these little nicks and bumps and didn't know if he could finish some games. We challenged him to finish it, and I challenged him. Like, ‘this says a lot about you as a person and not (being) a quitter, to keep going, and I know you can.’ And he did. He didn't quit, and he kept playing, and he did it through injuries.

"I think that helps grow you just a little bit more in your mental toughness, just knowing that no one's going to feel 100% and these guys need me right now, so I'm going to push through this."

When Auburn started fall camp Thursday, it was nearly a full calendar year since Ashford began squaring off with TJ Finley and Zach Calzada for last season’s starting job. Now, as it has more than once throughout Ashford’s college career, things look quite different around him.

He’s battling Holden Geriner and Michigan State transfer Payton Throne for the starting job this time, and he’s doing so with his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator since heading to college. What isn’t new, though, is that Ashford has been in a similar spot before. The only difference is that he’s now in it with a season’s worth of experience.

“Things might not have went how I wanted to last year,” Ashford said, “but the things I went through and had to overcome, I feel like it's put me in a position now to be ready for whatever.”