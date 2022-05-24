Final Four finish: Auburn women’s golf ends run in NCAA Championship semifinal

After a win for the record books over UCLA in the NCAA Championship quarterfinal on Tuesday, the Auburn women’s golf team saw its stellar season come to an end in the Final Four.

Auburn fell to top-seeded Stanford 3-1 Tuesday evening in the national championship semifinal. The Tigers were among the last four teams standing at the national tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Auburn beat UCLA earlier in the day in the quarterfinals before returning to the course for the semifinal.

Even there, Auburn gave Stanford a run for its money. Megan Schofill won her matchup 4-and-3, Anna Foster was one-up on her opponent through 15 holes, and Kaleigh Telfer was tied with her opponent through 17 holes — but Auburn needed both Foster and Telfer to win their matchups from there, and Stanford’s Brooke Seay birdied on No. 18 to beat Telfer and clinch the win for the Cardinal. Stanford’s Aline Krauter beat Auburn’s Elina Sinz 2-and-1 and Stanford’s Rose Zhang beat Auburn’s Mychael O’Berry 5-and-4.

Stanford will move on to play second-seeded Oregon in the national championship final on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, it was O’Berry who was the hero for Auburn in its victory over UCLA, scoring par on No. 8 to clinch a dramatic comeback.

Auburn beat UCLA 3-2. Auburn battled through stroke play all weekend at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale and finished fifth, qualifying for the eight-team match play bracket.

All eyes were on O’Berry on par-3 No. 8 when she came up clutch in the quarterfinal. Heading to the second-to-last hole of the round up by two holes, O’Berry’s opening shot sat on the green and her putt came close enough for UCLA to concede par. UCLA’s Caroline Canales missed the green on her tee shot, and the second shot, which she needed to drain for birdie to extend the match, rolled just wide. With a tie at par, O’Berry clinched the win as she led her matchup by two holes with only one hole left to play.

UCLA won the first two matchups to finish: UCLA’s Emma Spitz beat Auburn’s Sinz 4-and-3, then UCLA’s Zoe Antoinette Campos beat Auburn’s Foster 1-up.

Five golfers compete head-to-head in match play and the winners of three out of five advance in the bracket.

The comeback was on from there, tough: Auburn’s Schofill defeated UCLA’s Ty Akabane 2-and-1. The Tigers’ Kaleigh Telfer topped Alessia Nobilio 3-and-2. O’Berry trailed by one hole after the front nine of her round — the back nine on the course at Grayhawk Golf Club — and headed to No. 1 with Canales leading 1-up. On the par-4 No. 3, O’Berry birdied to tie the match, then she hit par on No. 6 while Canales bogeyed to go up, then on the par-5 No. 7, she drained a birdie which proved to be one of the biggest shots of the match.

O’Berry went 2-up with two to play and only needed to tie Canales from there.

Auburn made it to match play at the third consecutive NCAA Championship. The 2021 SEC Championship winners will now have a Final Four hardware to add to the collection.

O’Berry, Telfer and Julie McCarthy are all fifth-year seniors.

