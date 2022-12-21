Final pre-conference test awaits No. 23 Auburn in Seattle

Auburn men’s basketball closes out its first of a handful of road swings Wednesday when it takes on Washington in Seattle, but it’ll also be the Tigers’ final matchup before they’re flung into conference play.

And while No. 23 Auburn is working through its own early-season struggles, its matchup with the Huskies is a sign that the road ahead this season won’t be any less unrelenting.

Washington (9-3) has had a decent start, including wins over a Colorado squad that upset Tennessee and a Saint Mary’s program that’s widely considered top 30 in multiple rankings. They also match the Tigers in similar strengths as Auburn and Washington are No. 1 and 2, respectively, in total blocks in Division I.

But in the scope of the Southeastern Conference, the Huskies are small potatoes.

Not including Auburn (9-2), 10 SEC teams sit in front of Washington in both NET and KenPom ratings, including four of the five teams the Tigers play twice this year in Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Six of those SEC squads are currently ranked in the AP Poll, with Auburn included, and six of them are ranked in the top 25 of either KenPom or NET rankings.

Ideally, Wednesday’s contest will be some sort of a litmus test for the rest of Auburn’s season — a barometer of expectation heading into conference play. But that’ll be hard to gauge, and it’s not any easier when looking at Auburn’s start.

Going into Wednesday, Auburn’s average opponent KenPom ranking sits at 131.2, or about No. 131. Seven of the Tigers’ 11 games have come against opponents above that mark. They’re 5-2 against those squads, winning by an average margin of 15.6, and losing by an average of six points.

But The SEC slate will expose Auburn to tougher opponents by that mark. The entirety of the conference sits above that No. 131, the closest being Vanderbilt at No. 100. Currently, the average SEC team is ranked 43.3, or about No. 43 in KenPom. Six teams sit above that mark, including Auburn, as well as Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Florida, with which Auburn will kick off conference play on Dec. 28 at Neville Arena, sits just below the average mark at No. 44.