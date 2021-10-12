Finishing drives remains high priority for Auburn offense entering Arkansas matchup

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn got the ball back with 33 seconds remaining, but it was too little, too late for the Tigers.

The Tigers’ key red-zone situation against Georgia last Saturday wasn’t quite as make-or-break as the one against Penn State, but it also proved incredibly costly to the team’s chances.

Trailing Georgia 17-3 just before halftime, Auburn mounted a 12-play, 71-yard drive that got the Tigers all the way to the Bulldogs’ 3. Understanding the gravity of the moment — and that the Bulldogs got the ball to start the third quarter — the Tigers went for the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but Nix’s pass intended for Ze’Vian Capers fell incomplete.

By Georgia’s second drive of the third quarter, the game was essentially wrapped up.

“You’ve got to finish,” Harsin said. “You’ve got to put the ball in the end zone. You’ve got to score touchdowns. You’ve got to have guys make plays in those situations. You’ve got to have great plays.”

Harsin made it a point to say scoring touchdowns in the red zone is emphasized every week and added how important it was to be very detailed with the plays called down there. He acknowledged how valuable it is to score touchdowns each and every game, especially in a matchup against an offense of Arkansas’ caliber.