Finishing strong: Auburn's late run helps Tigers take down Kentucky

Dylan Cardwell missed a free throw shortly after Cambridge’s last bucket but got his own rebound and delivered a dunk to the delight of Auburn Arena. Cardwell’s well-timed play handed the Tigers a 50-43 lead with 7:37 left in the action.

Kentucky’s Davion Mintz ended the scoring surge momentarily with a 3-pointer before Cooper connected on a jumper to keep Auburn in control. Nearly one minute later, JT Thor astutely stole the ball then tried to finish with a layup – only for his attempt to miss the mark.

Flanigan, however, was in the right place at the right time once again.

Flanigan grabbed the rebound off Thor’s miss and carefully tapped it in to push the Tigers to a 54-46 advantage.

“The guard for Kentucky, [Devin] Askew, he came down and turned to the right. I just shaded his right hand because he's a right-handed player. JT, he did what he's supposed to do,” Flanigan said. “He jumped to the ball, and he got in that passing lane and got that steal. I just followed him up. You always follow your teammates up. You don't know if they're going to miss or make it through contact, so just be there to make it up.”

Moments later, Thor got another steal then ended the play himself with a layup to hand Auburn a 10-point lead with 5:36 to go in the action.