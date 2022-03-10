First game official: Auburn to take on Texas A&M on Friday

After some madness down in Tampa, Auburn’s first game at the SEC Tournament has been made official.

Auburn will play Texas A&M on Friday at 11 a.m. on ESPN in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M defeated Florida 83-80 in overtime on Thursday in the tournament’s second round to advance to face Auburn.

Back during the regular season, Auburn defeated Texas A&M soundly 75-58 in the teams’ only meeting this year, but Texas A&M comes into the game riding a five-game winning streak, including Thursday’s thrilling win over Florida.

Texas A&M led Florida 33-25 at the half on Thursday before building a double-digit lead in the second half. But Florida made a furious rally in the late stages to tie it 70-70 with less than 30 seconds left, but Texas A&M survived and send it to extra time.

Auburn traveled to Tampa on Wednesday, as the tournament’s top seed rides a bye into the quarterfinals. Eighth-seeded Texas A&M and ninth-seeded Florida played Thursday for the right to advance to play the Tigers.

Florida’s elimination means Auburn will avoid playing a Gators team that beat Auburn 63-62 in February, and a rematch with troublesome Colin Castleton, who scored big against Auburn in two meetings this season.

Auburn, of course, plans to take on all challengers in its quest to sweep the conference’s regular-season championship and tournament title for the first time in school history.

Auburn traveled to Tampa on Wednesday and on Thursday morning took part in a shoot-around in the Amalie Arena, host of the SEC Tournament and the home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. Auburn was scheduled to practice at an off-site location in the Tampa area later Thursday.

