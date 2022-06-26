Fit for the future: Pearl sees Kessler stretching floor in modern-day NBA

After arriving on campus last summer, former Auburn big man Walker Kessler was actually shut down for about a month, according to Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, because he was dealing with tendinitis from excessive training.

“As a result, he was a slow starter in the summertime,” Pearl said Thursday. “But you could see, as he got his legs underneath him, got to work in the weight room … his body started to get fresh, and his body got jumpin’ and alive.

“When that happened, obviously, he started to play really, really well.”

Once returning from his shutdown, Kessler carved out a role as Auburn’s rim protector and saw a massive boost in production, leading the nation in blocks and the Tigers in rebounds per game and field goal percentage as his squad won a SEC regular-season title, landed a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and garnered a No. 1 ranking during the 2021-22 season.

It was a far cry from Kessler’s freshman year at North Carolina — in which he averaged 4.4 points per game in 8.7 minutes off the bench — and the culmination of his standout season resulted in him being selected No. 22 overall in the NBA Draft on Thursday. His selection, paired with Jabari Smith’s at No. 3, gave Auburn its first draft with multiple first-rounders in the common draft era.

“So happy for Walker and his family,” Pearl said. “You know, Walker’s had to carry the weight of a lot of people that have doubted him. A lot of people second-guessed him, didn’t think he was good enough for a long, long time. He had to fight that. That’ll affect your confidence sometimes, but Walker’s got his own inner confidence.”

As Kessler powered through his lone season on the Plains, Pearl said Thursday that he saw Kessler improve “a lot,” but he also thinks the center will continue improving as he transitions to the pros, particularly in one aspect.

“He obviously is a great rim protector, and he’s going to be a really good NBA 3-point shooter,” Pearl said of Kessler. “I think he’s an NBA center. The future of where the NBA is.”

At Auburn, Kessler didn’t make much of an impact from beyond the arc. He was 10 of 50 from 3, recording an attempt in 25 of the 34 games in which he played, but at the professional level, big men who can shoot the 3 are becoming an increasingly more valuable commodity.

Of the most career 3-pointers made by NBA centers, six of the top 10 and are still playing in the league, and nine of the top 10 are either still active or retired within the past decade.

Kessler isn’t foreign to 3s, either, despite being one of 11 Tigers to attempt 50 or fewer last season. At Woodward Academy in Georgia, where Kessler became a five-star recruit, he attempted 269 3s in three seasons, shooting 44% from beyond the arc as a sophomore, and 34% for his high-school career.

“He’s going to be somebody you can stick out there in a corner, and you better guard him,” Pearl said ahead of the draft Tuesday, “along the lines of a (Brook) Lopez.”

Lopez’s 652 3s made are the second-most by a center in NBA history.

“I’m excited for that,” Pearl said. “He’s going to have to shoot a better percentage, but he will because the first thing you’ve got to do is be willing to take the shot, get your feet ready, the ball ready, your mind ready. And Walker has already had that transition.”

