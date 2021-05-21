Fitts leads Auburn to big win over Missouri

Richard Fitts threw a gem when the Tigers needed it most, Ryan Bliss blasted the separation score over the fence in the fifth, and the Auburn baseball team beat Missouri 3-0 on Friday on the road to keep the team’s postseason hopes alive.

Fitts fired seven strikeouts and allowed just one hit in eight scoreless innings to start the game. Carson Skipper came on in the bottom of the ninth, and Missouri loaded the bases, but Skipper got a strikeout and a double play to finish the game.

The victory keeps Auburn alive in its fight for a spot at the SEC Tournament in Hoover next week. Auburn entered Friday tied with Texas A&M for 12th in the conference standings, holding the tiebreaker over the Aggies but knowing it needed to win as many games in its weekend series as Texas A&M did in its own.

The SEC invites the top 12 of 14 teams to the conference tournament.

Fitts’ outstanding effort came as Auburn was feeling the pressure and fighting to keep its season alive.

Auburn pushed one run across in the top of the first, but its big moment on offense came in the top of the fifth when Bliss knocked a two-run shot over the left-field fence to make it 3-0.