Five Auburn football players enter transfer portal

"To the Auburn Community [sic] and fans, teammates and especially my o-line brothers; I will miss you all, and thank each of you for being a part of my life!" Manning wrote in part on social media.

Canion entered fall camp with a chance to step up as one of Auburn’s go-to receivers but ultimately did not do so. He only played in four games this fall and ended his sophomore campaign with four receptions for 46 yards.

Canion did not play in Auburn’s final three games of the regular season.

"I appreciate the Auburn family for the love and support you all have showed me over the past 2 years, War Eagle!" Canion wrote on social media.

Tennison played in 11 games this fall. He recorded 21 tackles and a career-high 4.5 tackles for loss.

"I think it's best that I move on," Tennison wrote in part on social media. "Again thank you for a great two years ...War Eagle."

Tennison's most productive game came on Nov. 6 at Texas A&M, when he started at nickel and recorded eight tackles, including one for loss.