Five Auburn student-athletes were placed on the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District At-Large Teams, the CSC announced Tuesday.

Carson Bacha (men’s golf), Aria Brusch (gymnastics), Olivia Hollingsworth (gymnastics), Megan Schofill (women’s golf) and Cassie Stevens (gymnastics) were recognized for their combined performances in the athletic realm and the classroom. The five will now advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.

Bacha had a breakout year on the golf course, averaging 70.20 strokes per round. That mark is a 2.76 average improvement from a season ago. He accumulated five top-20 finishes, three top-10 finishes and his first collegiate win at the Tiger Invitational in March. He also captured three amateur titles in the span of six months. The York, Pennsylvania product holds a 3.55 overall GPA in finance and is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and is a part of the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society.

The honor is the third-straight for Brusch, who graduated this May with a 3.98 in psychology. The senior competed on beam and floor in every meet for Auburn and earned a spot in the lineup on bars in the final five meets. Every beam and bars score counted towards the team overall score. The Cincinnati native earned All-SEC on bars for the second-consecutive year. She is a three-time WCGA Scholastic All-American and a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree. In addition, Brusch was given the Georgia Vallery Award, which is presented to the top senior psychology major.

Hollingsworth had a breakout season for the Tigers, having competed in the all-around in all but one meet for the gymnastics team. The Seabrook, Texas product set career highs in every category as a junior this year, including a 9.95 on floor and a 39.5 in the all-around. Hollingsworth earned the first conference honor of her career, securing All-SEC for her performance on floor. The WCGA Scholastic All-American holds a 3.65 in biomedical sciences and is a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree.

Schofill has been a standout for the women’s golf team since arriving to campus and this year was no different. She earned her fourth All-SEC honor by being placed on the first team this season. She broke the program record for most rounds under par (43) and continues to hold the lowest career scoring average (72.14). In addition, the Monticello, Florida native was the 2023 SEC Championship individual runner up. The senior is a is a three-time WGCA All-American Scholar that graduated in May with a 3.87 in communications.

Stevens picked up the second All-District selection of her career, having graduated in May with a 4.00 overall GPA in information systems management. The Phoenix, Arizona product had an amazing senior season for the Tigers, earning First Team All-America honors on vault. She was the 2023 SEC Co-Champion on vault, while also securing All-SEC recognition on vault, bars, beam, floor and the all-around. To add to her academic success, Stevens was named the 2023 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year. She is a three-time WCGA Scholastic All-American and a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree.