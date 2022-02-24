Five former Auburn football players drafted in new USFL

Harrell played at Auburn from 2015-19 and made 31 career starts on the offensive line. He was the eighth overall offensive guard drafted and he was selected by the Michigan Panthers.

Joining Harrell in Michigan is Threat, who was the 20th outside linebacker drafted. Threat spent the 2016 season as a reserve linebacker with the Tigers.

Lastly, Cannella was taken by the New Orleans Breakers second overall in the tight end round. He came to Auburn in 2017 after spending time at junior college.

During his three years at Auburn, Cannella played in 37 games with 25 receptions for 330 yards and five touchdowns.

The eight-team league will play its 40 regular season games in Birmingham at both Protective Stadium and Legion Field starting this April and running until June. The 2022 playoffs will be played in Canton, Ohio, because of a scheduling conflict in Birmingham.

Despite all eight teams representing different cities throughout the country, all teams will play their games in Birmingham with the hope for teams to play in their own cities by the third season.