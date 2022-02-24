Five former Auburn football players drafted in new USFL

The revived USFL is set to debut in April in Birmingham and five former Auburn players heard their names called during the USFL’s draft this week.
Former Auburn wide receiver Sal Cannella, offensive guard Marquel Harrell, offensive tackle Calvin Ashley, quarterback John Franklin III and offensive tackle Calvin Ashley were all taken by various teams in the USFL’s draft.
All teams will be playing out the regular season this spring in Birmingham.
The USFL’s draft was 35 rounds with each round consisting of the league’s eight teams drafting players of a certain position. For example, teams could only select from the pool of quarterbacks in the first round.
Ashley, who played at Auburn from 2017-18 before transferring to Florida A&M, was the first former Tiger selected in the USFL draft. He was the 10th offensive tackle drafted and was selected by the New Jersey Generals.
Franklin was the 36th wide receiver drafted and he was taken by the Tampa Bay Bandits. During his lone season at Auburn in 2016, Franklin played in 12 games and made one start at quarterback.
He finished the 2016 season 14-of-26 for 204 passing yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 430 yards on 46 attempts.
Harrell played at Auburn from 2015-19 and made 31 career starts on the offensive line. He was the eighth overall offensive guard drafted and he was selected by the Michigan Panthers.
Joining Harrell in Michigan is Threat, who was the 20th outside linebacker drafted. Threat spent the 2016 season as a reserve linebacker with the Tigers.
Lastly, Cannella was taken by the New Orleans Breakers second overall in the tight end round. He came to Auburn in 2017 after spending time at junior college.
During his three years at Auburn, Cannella played in 37 games with 25 receptions for 330 yards and five touchdowns.
The eight-team league will play its 40 regular season games in Birmingham at both Protective Stadium and Legion Field starting this April and running until June. The 2022 playoffs will be played in Canton, Ohio, because of a scheduling conflict in Birmingham.
Despite all eight teams representing different cities throughout the country, all teams will play their games in Birmingham with the hope for teams to play in their own cities by the third season.
The USFL will split the teams into a north and south division with the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits making up the south division. The Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers will be in the north division.