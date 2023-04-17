Transfer portal season has arrived once again.

On Saturday, the transfer portal officially reopened with a relatively sleepy first 24 hours. Auburn football has already been hit with departures. Receiver Tar’Varish Dawson re-entered the portal Saturday, and defensive lineman and former junior college standout Jeffrey M’ba announced his intention to do the same Friday evening.

The portal, which remains open through the end of April 30, could prove crucial for Auburn in some spots. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, among others on staff, haven’t been coy about the fact that the Tigers are likely to rely on some young faces this fall — not because of their talent, but because of where the program is as it takes shape under a new regime.

“I think it’s an indictment of where we are, truthfully,” Freeze said March 27. “I hope that we don’t have to depend on freshmen too much longer to come in and provide significant help to us, but that’s where we are.”

Whether Freeze and company are looking to add talent or experience to their roster, here’s a rundown of five positions to keep an eye on these next two weeks:

Quarterback

There was a lot of new with Auburn this spring, whether it was facilities or the multitude of faces that weren’t on the Plains the year prior.

One thing that didn’t change much, though? The Tigers’ quarterback room.

While Zach Calzada departed, Robby Ashford, TJ Finley and Holden Geriner all stuck around for a seemingly open quarterback battle. The trio also stuck around after the first portal window saw Auburn rumored to be entertaining a slew of standout passers, though none decided to join the program.

According to Freeze, it’s possible the Tigers could still add a new face.

“Do I think we can win some games with what we have? Yes, I do,” Freeze said after A-Day. “But, you know, I don’t want to ever be put in a box where I say something and I do the opposite. I don’t know the answer. I don’t know if we are. I know that I would be open to it.”

Should Auburn add another passer, it’d be a tall order to wind up the program’s Week 1 starter, but from a depth perspective, adding another arm makes a lot of sense. Last season saw three of Auburn’s four scholarship quarterbacks battle injuries at some point. Another quarterback would at least be much-needed insurance.

Cornerback

Just days before Auburn’s spring game, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said that the Tigers’ defense was particularly thin in the secondary.

“We’re playing with five DBs,” Roberts said. “We’re not a solid two-deep yet.”

In a vacuum, that’s alarming, but that wasn’t the sole reason for a lack of depth according to Roberts. Cornerback JD Rhym was out for the session, and some of Auburn’s youth was still adjusting a new defense. But as for cornerback specifically?

“Just number-wise, on the team, we don’t have them,” Roberts said. “I think we’ve got three scholarship corners going.”

The next five months should be significant for the Tigers’ youth in the secondary, especially as five members of the 2023 signing class will join the secondary once they get to campus post-spring semester. But even with five new bodies, there’s still experience to be desired. And there’s experience out there to acquire.

According to 247Sports, more than two dozen defensive backs have entered the portal since the day it opened, many of which are departing other Power Five programs.

Jack linebacker (Edge rusher)

This position can always be deceiving from a depth standpoint. Last year, Auburn carried four edge rushers on its roster. This spring, the Tigers carried five. But a closer look shows the group lacks experience.

There’s no Derick Hall or Eku Leota this season. From an experience standpoint, Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister is the closest the Tigers come, though he failed to put up the same production as either from a numbers standpoint in Nashville.

Freshman Keldric Faulk was discussed as someone who’s likely to be an instant impact player. But what’s behind him and McAllister in terms of experience and production is minimal. It was also mentioned more than once in the spring that, whether it was linebacker Cam Riley or another the defender, the Tigers might try their hand at throwing another body into the group.

Wide receiver

This might be the one position on this list where Auburn isn’t starving for help in some aspect.

The room returns several key contributors from last year, mainly Ja’Varrius Johnson and Koy Moore, but it appears Camden Brown is set to make a jump, too. It also brought in Nick Mardner, a 6-foot-6 Cincinnati transfer.

Some younger names like Jay Fair and Omari Kelly could be in position to take leaps, too, but should a bonafide playmaker become available, it’s not unreasonable to wonder if Auburn would take a chance on him.

Offensive line

Yes, Auburn added eight new bodies to its offensive line — half of which were Division I or junior college transfers — in the latest recruiting cycle.

The 15 linemen that the Tigers rostered this spring included eight upperclassmen, meaning a freshman or two would likely be included on a two-deep depth chart right now. But another lineman with some experience would be an added bonus.

It’d likely be a hard sell to anyone in the portal looking for more playing time, but if the Tigers can find someone that fits what’s needed, it’s not ridiculous to think they could add another name on the front line.

