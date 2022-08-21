Five-star Auburn freshman Olivia Greaves completes run at U.S. Championships

Incoming Auburn freshman Olivia Greaves has made her first steps to getting back in full swing, competing over the weekend at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla.

Greaves, who is making her return to full-speed competition after tearing her ACL last year, competed only on bars and finished tied for ninth place.

Greaves told Inside Gymnastics Magazine last week that she is enrolled at Auburn and plans to be on campus Monday.

Greaves was an alternate for the national team at the 2021 World Championships and signed with Auburn in the class of 2022 as one of the program’s most decorated pickups ever. The Staten Island, N.Y., native was rated as a five-star prospect by College Gym News.

“We are so proud of Olivia and all that she’s accomplished and we’re so excited for her to join our team,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a release. “She’s a true fighter and we are so happy to welcome her and her family to our Auburn Family.”

Competing a downgraded routine, Greaves opened competition Friday with a 13.600 and capped her weekend with a 13.450 on Sunday, good for a two-day total of 27.050.

“This weekend, I’m here for myself,” Greaves said to Inside Gymnastics Magazine last week in a video posted to the outlet’s YouTube channel. “I just want to do what I know is good — like a good, clean bar routine. And I almost don’t care about the score. As long as I do good, I’ll feel good about myself.”

Originally a Florida commit, Greaves told College Gym News last year that she missed Olympic Trials in the summer with an elbow fracture, and shortly after, Florida pulled her offer.

She said the day she lost her Florida offer, Auburn superstar freshman Suni Lee texted her and gave her number to the Auburn coaches.

If her recovery continues, Greaves would be scheduled to make her Auburn debut during 2023 season. Behind Lee, she’s the second five-star signee Auburn has inked in back-to-back classes, behind Lee who signed as part of the class of 2021. Auburn holds commitments for the class of 2023 from five-star Julianne Huff and four-star Lyden Saltness and another in the class of 2024 from five-star Olivia Ahern.