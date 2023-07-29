Hugh Freeze got arguably his biggest victory on the recruiting trail yet Saturday, as five-star receiver and Alabama commit Perry Thompson announced he was decommitting from the Crimson Tide and opting to continue his football career on the Plains.

Thompson announced his commitment on Instagram during Auburn's Big Cat Weekend. He becomes the second five-star to flip their commitment from a Southeastern Conference foe to Auburn in the past week, joining Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick, who decommitted from Georgia on Wednesday. He and Thompson are now the program's two highest-rated commits in the 2024 class.

Thompson, a consensus blue-chip and top-100 recruit, sees his lone five-star listing from 247Sports, which ranks him No. 14 nationally. The site also lists him as the No. 4 receiver in the country and the No. 2 player in the state. Also based on its rankings, Thompson is the 19th-highest rated pledge to Auburn in the program’s history.

Nine days after Thompson received an offer from Alabama, he committed to the program in June 2022. The Tigers offered him in January, according to his 247 profile, and he’s visited the program five times since, including for an official visit June 16.

The Foley High School product, who’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, has offers from Tennessee and Miami, among others. The past two seasons have seen him record 140 catches for 1,720 yards and 14 touchdowns. That’s good for an average of 12.3 yards per catch.

Thompson is also a three-sport athlete, playing basketball and running track.

With Thompson's commitment, Auburn's 2024 class vaults to No. 17 nationally, and it sits at No. 8 among 16 listed SEC members.