It’s been more than five years, but the Auburn football program got another commitment from a five-star recruit Wednesday, as linebacker Demarcus Riddick backed off his pledge to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, opting instead to continue his career on the Plains.

The last time Auburn got a five-star commitment was in its 2019 recruiting class, when Owen Pappoe pledged in May 2018. Box Nix, who was also a five-star recruit in that class, committed in January 2018.

Riddick, the 12th commitment to Auburn’s 2024 class, is listed as a five-star prospect by 247Sports’ composite ranking, though he’s a consensus four-star among major national outlets. The site also rates him as the No. 26 player in the 2024 class, as well as the No. 3 linebacker in the country and No. 3 player in the state of Alabama.

Riddick announced his flip Wednesday at a ceremony at Chilton County High School, livestreamed by 247 Sports.

Based on 247’s composite listing, Riddick is the 13th-highest rated prospect Auburn has landed in the recruiting site era.

Riddick has visited Auburn on four occasions since committing to Smart and Georgia on Nov. 4, 2022, according to his 247 profile. He’s also scheduled to visit Auburn for Big Cat Weekend, according to a report from Christian Clemente of Auburn 247. Riddick also holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The Chilton County product logged 109 tackles for the Tigers of Clanton this past fall, averaging more than 10 tackles per contest. He also had 19.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, four passes defended, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.

Based on 247’s class calculator, Riddick’s now the highest-rated recruit in Auburn’s 2024 class. His commitment vaults Auburn’s class to No. 38 to No. 27 nationally. It also bumps the group from No. 14 to No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference’s listing of 16 teams.