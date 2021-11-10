Five-star gymnast Olivia Greaves signs with Auburn for 2022-23

A U.S. national team member and a five-star prospect, Olivia Greaves signed with the Auburn gymnastics team on Wednesday on national signing day.

Greaves was an alternate for the national team at the 2021 World Championships and will come to Auburn as one of the program’s most decorated signees.

Greaves is from Staten Island, N.Y., and leads what’s expected to be a three-athlete class for Auburn gymnastics — as Hannah Hagle from Texas and Hailey John from Florida are verbal commits.

Greaves is rated as a five-star prospect by College Gym News, which factors in scoring in club competition and international competition to devise its rankings. She’s one of only 19 prospects in the class of 2022 to get a five-star rating from the site.

Greaves has trained at World Champions Centre alongside national team stars Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles.

Originally a Florida commit, Greaves told College Gym News in September that she missed Olympic Trials in the summer with an elbow fracture, and shortly after, Florida pulled her offer.

