Five-star Julian Phillips picks Tennessee over Auburn

Auburn men’s basketball still has one scholarship left on its 2022-23 team, as consensus top-15 prospect Julian Phillips committed to Tennessee on Thursday.

"Rick Barnes, you know, he has a history with great wings, and he's a great coach," Phillips said. "Tennessee, they won the SEC championship last year, so they're a hot team right now, and then coach Barnes, he's just a great guy overall. I have a great relationship with him. He talks to me about a lot of things basketball, non-basketball related, faith, Jesus Christ and things like that. He's a great guy and I'll be happy to play for him.

Announcing a top-eight on May 4, Phillips chose the Vols over the Tigers, Florida State, South Carolina, Southern California and professional opportunities with Overtime Elite and G League Ignite. A consensus five-star and McDonald’s All-American, Phillips is rated No. 13 nationally by Rivals and No. 12 by 247Sports.

Had he committed to Auburn, Phillips would have been the second highest-rated signing in the program’s history, second only to Jabari Smith. He also would have been both the second five-star to join Auburn in this class, as well as the second former LSU pledge to come to the Plains, along with Yohan Traore.

Still, Pearl has landed two of Auburn’s five highest-rated recruits in this cycle, with Traore and Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) forward Chance Westry. Ranked No. 33 nationally, the four-star Westry committed to Auburn in October before signing on Nov. 10. Former Morehead State big man Johni Broome and three-star point guard Tre Donaldson make up the rest of Auburn’s class.

Broome committed to Auburn on April 30, choosing the Tigers over Florida, which is coached by former Auburn assistant Todd Golden, who was on Pearl’s staff from 2014-16. The Ohio Valley Defensive Player of the Year last season, Broome recorded the third-most blocks in Division I and led the Eagles in scoring and rebounds per game.

At an AMBUSH alumni event in Montgomery on May 3, Pearl said that Broome and Traore could potentially play the same position while sharing the floor, saying “one's going to trail, one's going to rim run.”

“You just kind of go to the strengths,” Pearl said. “Yohan can shoot it. Now whether or not he can defend on the perimeter, or play-make on the perimeter, that's going to be stuff that we're going to have to work on, because he's not done a lot of it. I absolutely think he projects to, but it's going to take some work.”

Donaldson was the first of Auburn’s five commits, verbally committing in August before signing on Nov. 10. Initially committing to play both football and basketball on the Plains, Donaldson has since shifted to just playing basketball at Auburn.

It's unclear where Auburn may turn to fill its final scholarship, assuming it decides to even fill it. Between 247 and Rivals' Top-150 prospect rankings, six players remain uncommitted. There's also a possibility that Auburn turns to the NBA Draft pool — sort of.

For early entrant draft prospects to maintain their NCAA eligibility, they would need to decide whether or not they return to school by June 1. Of the 283 early entrants to this year's draft, more than 70 have yet to sign with an agent, meaning they could still return to school.

