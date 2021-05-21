Five-star point guard Scoota Henderson turns down Auburn to join NBA’s G League

Five-star point guard Scoota Henderson has spurned the Auburn Tigers and is instead taking his talents to the professional ranks.
Henderson announced on Friday he is forgoing college and will instead join the NBA’s G League. The decision will allow the 6-foot-3, 181-pound Henderson to jumpstart his professional career before entering the 2022 NBA Draft.
Many considered Auburn to be the favorite to land Henderson had he decided to play college basketball. He also had scholarship offers from 11 other schools, including Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
Henderson is considered the best player in the state of Georgia per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, Henderson is the second-best point guard and the 13th-best player in the 2022 class.
Henderson was voted the All-State Class 6A Player of the Year in Georgia this winter. With Henderson’s help, Kell High School won 22 games and reached the 6A state semifinals during the 2020-21 season.
Although Henderson isn’t joining the fold, the Tigers have still had a busy offseason as coach Bruce Pearl and his staff have rebuilt the team’s roster.
Auburn added five players via the transfer portal in guards Zep Jasper, Wendell Green Jr., Desi Sills and KD Johnson and center Walker Kessler. The Tigers also signed five-star forward Jabari Smith Jr.
Those additions have come as several Tigers decided to leave the program.
Guard Justin Powell transferred to Tennessee, guard Jamal Johnson transferred to UAB and forward Javon Franklin transferred to South Alabama. Point guard Sharife Cooper has declared for the NBA Draft as has forward JT Thor, who still has the opportunity to return to the Tigers.
Pearl spoke about the process Thor is experiencing on May 11.
“I think JT is going to be a great NBA player. I think JT is absolutely a pro. It’s up to them to decide when and how soon and how high and all those different things. I have no doubt of his ability. He was great to coach,” Pearl said. “The question just comes into when, and I’m one of many voices that he has to be able to kind of work his way through. If JT stays in the draft, he’s going to get drafted.”