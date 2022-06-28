Five-star prospect Olivia Ahern commits to Auburn gymnastics

Auburn’s getting another touted Tiger.

Five-star class of 2024 prospect Olivia Ahern announced her commitment to Auburn gymnastics on Monday night, marking another big pickup for the rising program.

Ahern is a level 10 gymnast from Memphis, Tenn. This spring, she won all-around, beam and floor at the Region 8 championships and qualified for the level 10 national championships in Arizona.

“I am so incredibly excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Auburn University on a full athletic scholarship!” Ahern said in her commitment announcement on Instagram. “I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for helping me along this journey.

“I am so grateful for the amazing support and guidance from my coaches as well as the encouragement from my friends and family. I am looking forward to the next chapter and the many opportunities that await. Thank you to (Auburn head coach Jeff Graba) and WAR EAGLE.”

Class of 2024 signees will make their college debuts in the season starting January 2025.

Ahern is one of only 12 prospects in the class of 2024 that CGN has given a five-star rating.

Ahern gives Auburn a CGN five-star in four consecutive signing classes, following Suni Lee for the class of 2021, Olivia Greaves for the class of 2022 and Julianne Huff for the class of 2023.

Four-star Lyden Saltness is also committed as part of the class of 2023.

Auburn announced the signing of Greaves in November, alongside the signing of Hannah Hagle and Hailey John, who are both tabbed as three-star prospects by CGN.

Auburn in 2022 put together its best season ever, charging to the Final Four at the national championship meet. Auburn re-wrote the program record books and finished with its best national placing ever and a national championship for Lee on beam. All-American Derrian Gobourne has announced she’ll be returning to Auburn for a fifth season in 2023.

