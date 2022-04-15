Five-star Yohan Traore officially signs with Auburn

Five-star combo forward Yohan Traore is officially an Auburn Tiger, the men's basketball program announced Friday. His signing comes just over two weeks after a verbal commitment to the Tigers, which he announced on March 31.

"I am so pleased to welcome Yohan to the Auburn Family," coach Bruce Pearl said in a release. "Talk about a cultural fit to our program. Yohan is humble and hungry. He is incredibly disciplined, a hard worker and wants to be coached. He has tremendous upside because of his effort, his attitude, his size and his skill level."

The Tours, France, native is the second highest-rated signee in program history, second only to National Freshman of the Year and All-American Jabari Smith. Traore is also the fourth five-star recruit that Pearl has signed out of high school while at Auburn.

Currently, Traore is ranked the No. 8 recruit in the country by Rivals and No. 15 by 247Sports. He's listed at 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, and played high school basketball at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., and Prep of Napa Christian High School in Napa, Calif.

Traore signed with Auburn after initially committing to Louisiana State on Jan. 30. He decommitted from LSU on March 22, 10 days after coach Will Wade's firing.

Auburn's 2022 signing class now sits at three, as Traore joins four-star forward Chance Westry, who signed with the Tigers on Nov. 10, and Tre Donaldson, a two-sport athlete who will play guard for Auburn basketball and safety for Auburn football.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.