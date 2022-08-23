Five Tigers named to All-SEC Coaches team

Five members of the Auburn football program were named to Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Coaches teams Tuesday, with running back Tank Bigsby and edge rusher Derick Hall headlining as first-team players.

Following first-teamers Bigsby and Hall, defensive lineman Colby Wooden and punter Oscar Chapman were named the coaches second team and kicker Anders Carlson was named third team.

2022 PRESEASON COACHES ALL-SEC TEAMS FIRST TEAM Offense QB – Bryce Young, Alabama RB – Tank Bigsby, Auburn RB – Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky WR – Kayshon Boutte, LSU WR – Cedric Tillman, Tennessee TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama OL – O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M Defense DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia DL – Derick Hall, Auburn DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU DL – Byron Young, Tennessee LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama LB – Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama DB – Eli Ricks, Alabama DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia* DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina* DB – Jalen Catalon, Arkansas* Special Teams PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M SECOND TEAM Offense QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee* QB – Stetson Bennett, Georgia* RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss TE – Cameron Latu, Alabama OL – Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee OL – Javon Foster, Missouri C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama Defense DL – Colby Wooden, Auburn DL – Zacch Pickens, South Carolina DL – Ali Gaye, LSU DL – Gervon Dexter, Florida* DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M* LB – Nolan Smith, Georgia LB – Brenton Cox Jr., Florida LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama DB – Christopher Smith, Georgia DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama Special Teams PK – Will Reichard, Alabama P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn RS – Kearis Jackson, Georgia THIRD TEAM Offense QB – Will Levis, Kentucky* RB – Jabari Small, Tennessee RB – Zach Evans, Ole Miss WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia* WR – Josh Vann, South Carolina* WR – Jaden Walley, Mississippi State* WR – Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky* TE – Jaheim Bell, South Carolina OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama* OL – Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M* C – Bryce Foster, Texas A&M AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M Defense DL – Jordan Davis, Mississippi State DL – D.J. Dale, Alabama DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama* DL – Jordan Burch, South Carolina* DL – Jaquelin Roy, LSU* DL – Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss* DL – Cameron Young, Mississippi State* LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida LB – Jeremy Banks, Tennessee LB – Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt* LB – Jacquez Jones, Kentucky* LB – Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State* LB – DeAndre Square, Kentucky* DB – Trevon Flowers, Tennessee DB – AJ Finley, Ole Miss DB – Brian Branch, Alabama DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama* DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri* DB – Trey Dean III, Florida* Special Teams PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn P – Paxton Brooks, Tennessee RS – JoJo Earle, Alabama

Bigsby and Hall were also named All-SEC first-team by media members following this year's SEC Media Days in July.

Bigsby returns the most offensive production of any returning starter from Auburn's 2021 season. The SEC Freshman of the Year in 2020, Bigsby rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. Hall led Auburn with nine sacks in 2021, and he also generated career highs in total tackles (54) and tackles for loss (12.5) last season.

Wooden registered 61 tackles with five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss last year. As a junior, Chapman averaged 44.1 yards on 57 punt attempts.

Carlson is returning from injury for his fifth season, with 67 career field goals.

Auburn will kick off its season against Mercer at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.