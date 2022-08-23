Five Tigers named to All-SEC Coaches team

Five members of the Auburn football program were named to Preseason All-Southeastern Conference Coaches teams Tuesday, with running back Tank Bigsby and edge rusher Derick Hall headlining as first-team players.
Following first-teamers Bigsby and Hall, defensive lineman Colby Wooden and punter Oscar Chapman were named the coaches second team and kicker Anders Carlson was named third team.
Bigsby and Hall were also named All-SEC first-team by media members following this year's SEC Media Days in July.
Bigsby returns the most offensive production of any returning starter from Auburn's 2021 season. The SEC Freshman of the Year in 2020, Bigsby rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. Hall led Auburn with nine sacks in 2021, and he also generated career highs in total tackles (54) and tackles for loss (12.5) last season.
Wooden registered 61 tackles with five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss last year. As a junior, Chapman averaged 44.1 yards on 57 punt attempts.
Carlson is returning from injury for his fifth season, with 67 career field goals.
Auburn will kick off its season against Mercer at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.
