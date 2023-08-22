Five Auburn football players — running back Jarquez Hunter, tight end Luke Deal, offensive lineman Kam Stutts, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and punter Oscar Chapman — have been voted preseason third team All-Southeastern Conference, the league announced Tuesday.

Three of those players — Hunter, Pritchett and Chapman — were also voted third team All-SEC by the media in July, along with cornerback DJ James and kicker Alex McPherson.

Hunter comes into this fall the presumptive favorite to take over for Tank Bigsby as Auburn's feature back. He rushed for a career-high 675 yards in 2022.

Pritchett, along with James, passed up professional opportunities to return to Auburn for this season. He was tied with James for a team-high eight pass breakups a season ago.

Chapman will enter this fall as one of the more seasoned kicking specialists in the league. He was top 10 in the SEC in both average yards per punt and punts downed inside the 20-yard line last fall.

Both Deal and Stutts have had quieter careers than their All-SEC counterparts. The duo represented Auburn at SEC Media Days in July, and each are expected to contribute this season. Most notably, Stutts has worked with Auburn's first-rotation offensive line throughout fall camp.

These All-SEC teams, which were voted on by the SEC's coaches, saw Alabama and Georgia place a league-leading 14 players across those teams. Eight different schools had at least one first team representative, including a conference-best 10 from Georgia. All 14 SEC schools were represented.