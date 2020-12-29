‘Fixin’ to find out’: Auburn eager to open SEC play against feisty Arkansas squad

Through eight games, the Auburn men’s basketball team has held its own despite several early hiccups and setbacks.

The test the Tigers face starting tonight, however, is one of a totally different caliber.

Auburn (6-2, 0-0 SEC) jumps into conference action at 6 p.m. when it hosts Arkansas (8-0, 0-0 SEC) to open SEC play for both teams. The Tigers are riding a five-game winning streak into the showdown against a Razorbacks’ squad that boasts the conference’s longest winning streak through the early portion of the season.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl understood the Tigers couldn’t just waltz into Auburn Arena and expect to pile up victories during non-conference play. Having said that, he knows that’s certainly not the case against a team as talented as the Razorbacks.

“We're not good enough to show up and beat Appalachian State or Texas Southern or South Alabama. We're just not,” Pearl said Tuesday. “We had to step up and play well to beat them, so that was never an issue. The question is can we now handle the speed, the quickness, the size, the athleticism of the SEC night in and night out. “

Pearl expects to learn a lot about his Tigers tonight, but he explained he’s already taken plenty of lessons from the early portion of the year.