Flanigan returns and Auburn handles Murray State in final game before conference

Allen Flanigan made a hero’s return to a roaring Auburn Arena on Wednesday night and the Auburn men’s basketball team handled Murray State in a 71-58 win.

Auburn is 11-1. The Tigers erased a 9-7 deficit early by surging to a 21-11 lead later in the first half — using tough defense to slow down Murray State’s high-powered offense, and using patient passes to find wide-open dunks to delight of the fans packing the building on the holiday break.

Auburn was in the lead by the time Flanigan checked in during the first half, marking the All-SEC selection’s season debut following offseason surgery.

He’s back in the lineup just in time. After a break for the holiday, Auburn opens SEC play Dec. 29 against LSU.

Wendell Green and Jabari Smith both recorded double-doubles for Auburn in Wednesday’s win.

Green scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, with 11 of his points coming in the second half alone as the Tigers put away the Racers. Smith scored 12 and pulled down 10 rebounds.