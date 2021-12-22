Flanigan returns and Auburn handles Murray State in final game before conference

Allen Flanigan made a hero’s return to a roaring Auburn Arena on Wednesday night and the Auburn men’s basketball team handled Murray State in a 71-58 win.
Auburn is 11-1. The Tigers erased a 9-7 deficit early by surging to a 21-11 lead later in the first half — using tough defense to slow down Murray State’s high-powered offense, and using patient passes to find wide-open dunks to delight of the fans packing the building on the holiday break.
Auburn was in the lead by the time Flanigan checked in during the first half, marking the All-SEC selection’s season debut following offseason surgery.
He’s back in the lineup just in time. After a break for the holiday, Auburn opens SEC play Dec. 29 against LSU.
Wendell Green and Jabari Smith both recorded double-doubles for Auburn in Wednesday’s win.
Green scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, with 11 of his points coming in the second half alone as the Tigers put away the Racers. Smith scored 12 and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Green brought the entire building to its feet in the second half with a highlight-reel 3-pointer from beyond halfcourt, which turned a hazardous possession that included a tipped ball into the backcourt into a top-10-plays type of moment. Yes, everything seemed to go right for the Tigers.
Whereas Auburn was outrebounded 46-27 in its narrow escape at Saint Louis last Saturday, Auburn outrebounded Murray State 48-33 on Wednesday.
Murray State entered the game sixth in the nation in scoring and fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage, but Auburn held the Racers to a tie for their season-low at 58 points. It’s only Murray State’s second loss of the season.
Auburn led 37-27 at the half and only built the lead down the stretch.
Flanigan finished with three points and four rebounds in 12 minutes as he got his feet back under him.
Walker Kessler hit double figures in scoring, tallying 13 points and adding seven rebounds.
Auburn’s team will now be off through Christmas Day before returning Dec. 26 to begin preparation for LSU.