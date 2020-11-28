Flo honors late mentor Thompson with towel tribute

Auburn women’s basketball head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy paid tribute to a dear friend and mentor during the Tigers’ season opener on Wednesday, wearing a towel over her shoulder to honor late Georgetown men’s coach John Thompson Jr.
Thompson famously sported the towel during games during his Hall of Fame career. He died in August at 78.
Williams-Flournoy was the women’s head coach at Georgetown before coming to Auburn, and before that, was an assistant coach with the Georgetown women’s team in the 1990’s at the same time Thompson was coaching the men’s team.
“He was unbelievable. He was a great mentor from Day 1,” Williams-Flournoy said. “As soon as I stepped on as an assistant coach at Georgetown, right away he took me under his wings. It was just an honor to be able to show a little bit of the appreciation for what he’s done for my career as a coach.”
Williams-Flournoy’s team beat USC Upstate 82-41 on Wednesday. Her Tigers return to the court today to host Samford at 6 p.m. in Auburn Arena.
Several coaches around the country paid tribute to Thompson this week during college basketball’s tipoff.
Thompson coached at Georgetown from 1972-99. His Hoyas won the NCAA Tournament in 1984 and won 11 total Big East championships. He was named the Big East Coach of the Year three times. He coached Patrick Ewing and in the 90’s guided Allen Iverson to the NBA.
It was in the 90’s when his influence also touched a younger Williams-Flournoy, who was an assistant coach at Georgetown from 1992-96.
“We were really sad to see his passing, but his legacy continues to live on,” Williams-Flournoy said. “The one thing that he taught me, just to be who you are and do what you do. That’s one thing that I will always continue to do. And he said make sure your teams play hard. He said, ‘Because you’re going to win more games with your teams playing hard than that ball going in the basket.’
“And that’s just something that I’ve tried to live by as a coach.”
Williams-Flournoy moved on from Georgetown to be an assistant coach at Georgia and Missouri State before returning to Georgetown to coach the women’s team there starting in 2004. She joined Auburn’s program in 2012.
Auburn’s game with Samford will be streamed on SEC Network+. The game’s tipoff time was originally scheduled for noon but has been moved to 6 p.m. While it isn’t ideal hosting a game the day of the Iron Bowl, Williams-Flournoy said earlier this preseason that the Tigers were hard-pressed to find non-conference games in the era of COVID-19 and the program will take the game.
Samford is 0-1, having lost to Auburn’s rival Alabama 83-68 on Wednesday.
Auburn will look to move to 2-0.
