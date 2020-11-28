Flo honors late mentor Thompson with towel tribute

It was in the 90’s when his influence also touched a younger Williams-Flournoy, who was an assistant coach at Georgetown from 1992-96.

“We were really sad to see his passing, but his legacy continues to live on,” Williams-Flournoy said. “The one thing that he taught me, just to be who you are and do what you do. That’s one thing that I will always continue to do. And he said make sure your teams play hard. He said, ‘Because you’re going to win more games with your teams playing hard than that ball going in the basket.’

“And that’s just something that I’ve tried to live by as a coach.”

Williams-Flournoy moved on from Georgetown to be an assistant coach at Georgia and Missouri State before returning to Georgetown to coach the women’s team there starting in 2004. She joined Auburn’s program in 2012.

Auburn’s game with Samford will be streamed on SEC Network+. The game’s tipoff time was originally scheduled for noon but has been moved to 6 p.m. While it isn’t ideal hosting a game the day of the Iron Bowl, Williams-Flournoy said earlier this preseason that the Tigers were hard-pressed to find non-conference games in the era of COVID-19 and the program will take the game.

Samford is 0-1, having lost to Auburn’s rival Alabama 83-68 on Wednesday.

Auburn will look to move to 2-0.

