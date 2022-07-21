Focused forward: Big questions for Auburn at SEC Media Days

ATLANTA — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is set to kick off the final round of SEC Media Days interviews Thursday, and his appearance is sure to draw a lot of interest.

It will be the national media’s first chance to ask Harsin about what was an explosive February; one that saw him embroiled in scandal, largely regarding how he ran Auburn’s program.

While outlets nationwide will get the chance to grill Harsin on the tumultuous time, it’s something he discussed with reporters locally when the Tigers returned to practice in March.

“There was a lot of things that happened,” Harsin said in March. “I don’t really see the value at this point of looking back in the rear view mirror. I’m a guy that wants to move forward, that wants to get better, that wants to keep moving. Now, that’s how I operate.”

Since then, Auburn progressed through spring practices and its annual A-Day Spring Game with calmer headlines by comparison. The team was without quarterback and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, who continued healing from an injury he suffered against Auburn in 2021, and the Tigers’ had a rather quiet spring game that showed flashes from quarterback Robby Ashford and running back Tank Bigsby.

As Harsin, Bigsby, defensive end Derick Hall and tight end John Samuel Shenker arrive in Atlanta, here are some of the biggest questions surrounding the Tigers.

What will the quarterback position look like in 2022?

Auburn still hasn’t announced who will be under center to kick off the coming season, something Harsin has indicated will be decided throughout fall camp.

In simplest terms, the question is who will be Auburn’s quarterback this season?

Calzada appears to be the early front-runner. His sophomore year at A&M saw him make 10 starts, including a narrow 41-38 win against then-No. 1 Alabama in College Station. He totaled 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns on 184-of-327 passing in 2021. He entered the portal on Dec. 13 before transferring to Auburn on Jan. 6

Of course, there’s three other pass-throwers behind him in TJ Finley, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and true freshman Holden Geriner. Finley began the year behind Bo Nix on the depth chart before making his first start against South Carolina. In three starts, Finley amassed 552 yards and four touchdown passes.

Ashford didn’t record a stat in 2020 or 2021 at Oregon, where he played both football and baseball, but the Hoover native intrigued during A-Day, going 12 for 16 on pass attempts and totaling 132 yards, while often extending plays with his legs.

While Harsin has plenty of options at the position, the bigger question will be how flexible the head coach is regarding QB1. How comfortable is he switching quarterbacks mid-season? Considering Ashford’s scrambling abilities, is it possible the Tigers use multiple quarterbacks?

How different will the offense look?

In the spring, first-year offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau was asked about how his offense will look different from former OC Mike Bobo’s.

Kiesau saw a lot of similarities to what Bobo installed in 2021, but that his unit would put an emphasis on the run game and have a “pro-style” approach in 2022.

In terms of packages, sure, it’s a wonder just how different the offense will look under Kiesau, as well as how his “pro-style approach” will manifest, but it’s also notable in terms of the personnel changes that occurred in the offseason.

Wide receiver Kobe Hudson transferred to UCF. Super senior Demetris Robinson was drafted. Elijah Canon and Caylin Newton both transferred as well.

So what does Auburn do to make up for its lack of experienced pass-catchers?

It seems likely they dip into other positions for passing production. Bigsby said in the spring that he’s being set up in Kiesau’s offense to catch more passes. The Tigers also return all of their tight end room from 2021, including Shenker, who caught 33 passes for 413 yards last season.

Kiesau also mentioned the athleticism of tight end Landen King in the spring, and mentioned him as someone who could be used at both receiver and his original position.

“He’s such a good athlete,” Keisau said. “He can run. Is he big enough to put his hand in the ground and block the D-ends in this league? Probably not yet, but is he athletic enough to where we can put him out where we are a little bit thin at receiver, where we could still use some really good athletes.”

What’s the plan on the recruiting front?

Coming into Thursday, Auburn has the fewest commitments among the SEC in its 2023 class. It has the second-fewest among the Power Five, ahead of only Arizona State, which has three commits.

The Tigers landed two in-state products in the past month in running back Jeremiah Cobb (Montgomery Catholic) and wide receiver Karmello English (Central-Phenix City), both of which are four-stars. But they’ve also lost on in-state defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, running back Justice Haynes and tight end Jelani Thurman in that time, too.

It’s a slow start from a coach who pulled together the No. 21 signing class in the nation in his first year at Auburn, which included a bevy of notable transfers on top of 11 four-stars.

Surely the February fiasco has made an impact on Auburn’s recruiting abilities, but what has been done to mitigate that? And how much does the lack of early results tie back to lack of effort? And how much does the recent hire of general manager Drew Fabianich benefit Auburn’s recruiting efforts?

Who steps up on defense?

Between seniority and standouts, Auburn lost a bevy of defenders who impacted any success in 2021, most notably current pros Roger McCreary, Zakoby McClain and Smoke Monday.

The Tigers are sure to have a multitude of fresh faces step into bigger roles because of it.

In its 2022 signing class, Auburn brought in four defenders via the portal in Iowa State safety Craig McDonald, Oregon defensive lineman Jayson Jones and defensive back DJ James, and North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante. Three junior college defenders — defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba, safety Marquise Gilbert and cornerback Keionte Scott — are also a part of that litter.

Among Auburn veterans, juniors Zion Puckett, Jaylin Simpson and senior Nehemiah Pritchett appear likely candidates to fill bigger roles. Owen Pappoe, who only played in five games last year, is another player expected to lead the defense should he remain healthy.

Where will Auburn be projected to finish?

Media members will vote this week on the outlook of the SEC in 2022, meaning they will predict how Auburn finishes, and — as Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer reported this week — the Tigers haven’t been predicted by the media to finish last in the SEC West in this millennium.

Auburn doesn’t face a particularly daunting schedule early, as it’ll host cross-division opponent Missouri at home, as well as LSU, and it’ll host Arkansas and Texas A&M later in the year. Of those latter three, it beat two of them in 2021.

The rest of the SEC slate appears more unforgiving, as it’ll face Georgia in Athens, Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi State in Starkville, and Alabama in Tuscaloosa to cap off the regular season.