If Auburn wins at Penn State, Tiger fans win (collectively) a $1,000 worth of drinks at this bar

It's Auburn vs. Penn State. SEC vs. Big Ten.

Oh, and Southeastern Bar in Auburn vs. Champs Downtown in State College, Pa.

The drinking hole at 108 West Magnolia Ave. and the Penn State hangout are each wagering a $1,000 drink tab. The bar with the winning team gets to spend the tab the Friday afternoon following the game.

If the Tigers beat the Nittany Lions, Southeastern’s $1,000 tab will be spent on a first-come, first-served basis.

Southeastern’s general manger Dade Nunnally is excited for the matchup.

“Hopefully we win the game. We have to win the game first,” Nunnally said with a laugh.

Champs will also be preparing Southestern’s signature “South’s Lemonade” in State College, Pa., this weeked, and serving it in an orange and blue Southeastern cup.

As for the Plains, Southeastern will open its doors at 5 p.m. for the Auburn-Penn State watch party.

While this is Southeastern’s first bar tab battle, it won’t be its last. Nunnally said they are already planning for at least two more bar tab challenges this football season.