Kendrick-Holmes: As always, the stage was set for a miracle at Jordan-Hare, but it wasn't meant to be

Five minutes before kickoff, cheerleaders lay the A-U-B-U-R-N flags out in order on the field and then picked them up. In addition to those flags, there was an American flag and a WDE flag carried by players, and big orange, white and blue flags, and even Aubie had his own flag. The team burst out of the tunnel accompanied by all those flags.

Then the game began. The crowd was electric, with the navy shakers in the student section seemingly moving at the rate of hummingbird wings.

A minute into the game, Auburn got a first down and the crowd went nuts. Then another first down and another and then a big penalty against the Bulldogs, all amid explosions from the crowd, and the Tigers had first and goal at the 9 yard line.

Looking back, that was the high point, but there were other big moments and bursts of fan noise, like when the defense stopped the Bulldogs on third and goal and the crowd went nuts again.

Then Eku Leota made a huge sack at the end of the first half. At the start of the second half, Georgia’s kicker clanged a field goal attempt off the left post at the start of the second half, and late in the third quarter Tank Bigsby charged into the end zone late.

From the start of the day, the players believed and the fans believed.