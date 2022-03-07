For his ‘forever home’: Jabari Smith named Auburn’s first All-American since 1999

Jabari Smith might have cracked a little smile as he looked into the glow of his phone.

The confetti had finished falling. The nets had been cut. This was later on in the afternoon on Saturday, a while after Auburn’s celebration for a generation in Neville Arena. Smith was taking a few moments to post some pictures on his Instagram from when he and his teammates had clinched the SEC’s regular-season championship.

He picked three pictures: one of him cutting the net, one of him hugging his dad, and one of him posing with all his teammates and coaches. He typed out a little caption: “We not done yet,” it said in part.

Then he tagged the post’s location, and instead of going with Neville Arena or the city of Auburn or Auburn University, he picked a parallel:

‘Forever Home.’ That’s where he is when he’s in Auburn, Smith affirmed with a tap of his finger.

He’ll be leaving soon. Smith is a likely lottery pick in the NBA Draft, and could even go No. 1 overall this summer after the NCAA Tournament.