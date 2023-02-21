Butch Thompson knows the man overseeing what’s to come at Plainsman Park is no slouch regarding facility upgrades.

“We have so many needs, and you know, we got an expert in here right with (Auburn athletics director) John Cohen,” Thompson told the Opelika-Auburn News. “I want to give (former Auburn AD) Allen Greene credit. He walked through this with me to get to this point, but we do have an expert that just got here who, arguably, I think, just built the best facility in college baseball.”

Thompson knows Cohen well, having been an assistant on the former Mississippi State baseball coach’s staff, but it’s not lost on him that — as Plainsman Park embarks on what is set to be $30 million in stadium upgrades — that sort of renovation is small potatoes for Cohen.

Before coming to Auburn, Cohen’s tenure as AD at Mississippi State saw one of the more ambitious renovation projects in college sports, as the Bulldogs spent two years rebuilding Dudy Noble Field for nearly $70 million.

The influence of what Cohen called “The New Dude” at the time of its completion is present in what’s to come on the Plains. That renovation, which Cohen estimated in 2018 would pull in approximately $3 million annually, added new suite seating, as well as a condo building overlooking left field.

Auburn’s upgrades will also be bedrocked in the fan experience. They’ll add a three-story club along the first base line with “enhanced premium seating, club space, concessions, and improved accessibility for the south entrance to Plainsman Park and Right Field Terrace,” according to the Auburn University’s Board of Trustees. They’ll put seating over the Player Performance Center in right field and, most notably, they will build a 4,200-square-foot viewing area atop Plainsman Park’s left field wall.

“It’s a drive-by,” Thompson said. “It’s absolutely committed to revenue and recruiting, and it’s another reward for all of our people. And I think that’s the biggest place where we’re behind our peers, was the premium offerings. … We’re in that game now that so many of our (SEC) schools are.”

In a sit-down with the Opelika-Auburn News, Cohen said he was impressed with the quality of a lot of Auburn’s facilities when he arrived. But he sees it as a starting-off point.

Cohen’s administration will oversee the already greenlighted additional practice gym at Neville Arena, which was approved Feb. 4, 2022, though had been put on hold last summer, according to men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

Both softball and gymnastics are getting locker room improvements this summer, Cohen said, but he believes both sports are in need of other facility improvements. While the former competes at Jane B. Moore Field and the latter at Neville Arena, both share space in the McWhorter Center, which was first built in 2001.

Much like Plainsman Park, Cohen also believes Jane B. Moore Field needs to expand its seating options to include club choices.

Women’s soccer was another sport Cohen mentioned in the conversation of facility improvements. According to its biography page on the Auburn website, the Auburn Soccer Complex hasn’t seen a renovation since 2005, when it added a new video board.

Cohen also said desired improvements to Jordan-Hare Stadium’s north end zone have been mentioned to him more than once.

“At some point, that needs to be addressed and I think it will be,” Cohen said of Jordan-Hare. “But you know, there’s the two buckets, right? So there’s the bucket of facility improvements that directly involves the student-athlete, and then there’s the bucket that doesn’t involve the student-athlete directly.

“So certainly, you have to balance those. You want the student-athlete experience to be as good as can be, but you also want the fan experience to be as good as it can be. And we’re gonna address both.”