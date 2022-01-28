‘For life’: Auburn announces long-term contract extension for Bruce Pearl

Auburn athletics director Allen Greene has announced a long-term contract extension that will keep Bruce Pearl the head coach for Auburn men’s basketball “for a long, long time.”
Greene boasted that he has locked up Pearl up for life.
“War Eagle, Auburn Family,” Greene said in a video posted to social media surely after 6:30 p.m. Friday night — presumably as the ink dried. “Tonight’s a great night. I’ve got a big surprise for you. We locked him up.”
Greene then turned the camera toward Pearl, who stood with him side by side.
Pearl thanked Auburn school president Jay Gogue and school executive vice president Ron Burgess, among others.
“War Eagle, everybody,” Pearl said. “Listen, it wasn’t that hard. I’m grateful to Allen, I’m grateful to the administration, Dr. Gogue, and Gen. Burgess and the folks who worked on this. My family and I are going to be able to stay and be your basketball coach for a long, long time.
“I’m grateful, I’m humbled, I’m blessed to be your coach. War Eagle.”
Greene posted the video to Twitter on Friday night. In the body of the tweet, he used the lock emoji and said Pearl is “for life.”
Pearl led Auburn to its first No. 1 ranking in school history this past Monday after a win over Kentucky last Saturday in arguably the biggest game ever played in Auburn Arena.
Details of Pearl’s new contract were not made public immediately Friday night.
Talks of an extension heated up in public circles this week after Auburn ascended to No. 1 in the rankings and Louisville parted with former head coach Chris Mack.
Pearl alongside Greene on Friday made the definitive statement that he’s here on the Plains to stay.