Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills commits to Auburn

The Auburn men’s basketball team has added another playmaker as it remakes its roster this offseason.

Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills committed to the Tigers on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sills has two years of eligibility remaining.

Sills started the 2020-21 season as a member of the preseason All-SEC second team and played in 32 games with 15 starts. He averaged 7.5 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and also contributed 87 total rebounds and 51 assists.

Sills posted a career-high 23 points in Arkansas’ 97-85 road victory over Auburn on Dec. 30. The game that also saw Sills bring down a season-high four offensive rebounds and put up a season-high 15 field-goal attempts.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl praised Sills in the aftermath of the loss, which came in Auburn’s SEC opener.

“Obviously, you know, Desi Sills is the most experienced player out there, and he was the best player out there in a lot of ways,” Pearl said. “Really good player, fun kid to watch. I really like him.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sills came back strong in the rematch by posting 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the Razorbacks’ come-from-behind 75-73 victory over the Tigers on Jan. 20.