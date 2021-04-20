Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills commits to Auburn

The Auburn men’s basketball team has added another playmaker as it remakes its roster this offseason.
Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills committed to the Tigers on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sills has two years of eligibility remaining.
Sills started the 2020-21 season as a member of the preseason All-SEC second team and played in 32 games with 15 starts. He averaged 7.5 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and also contributed 87 total rebounds and 51 assists.
Sills posted a career-high 23 points in Arkansas’ 97-85 road victory over Auburn on Dec. 30. The game that also saw Sills bring down a season-high four offensive rebounds and put up a season-high 15 field-goal attempts.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl praised Sills in the aftermath of the loss, which came in Auburn’s SEC opener.
“Obviously, you know, Desi Sills is the most experienced player out there, and he was the best player out there in a lot of ways,” Pearl said. “Really good player, fun kid to watch. I really like him.”
Sills came back strong in the rematch by posting 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the Razorbacks’ come-from-behind 75-73 victory over the Tigers on Jan. 20.
Sills brings considerable experience to a fairly young Auburn squad. Sills was the only Arkansas player to appear in all 98 of the Razorbacks’ games over the last three years.
Sills is the latest in a swarm of additions Pearl has made this offseason.
Sills stands as Auburn’s fourth addition via transfer this offseason. The list includes College of Charleston point guard Zep Jasper, Eastern Kentucky point guard Wendell Green Jr. and North Carolina center Walker Kessler.
Sills, Jasper, Green and Kessler will join five-star forward Jabari Smith Jr. and four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander as the new faces for Auburn in the 2021-22 season.
The Tigers’ roster has endured even more changes this offseason outside the added transfers.
Auburn guards Justin Powell and Jamal Johnson transferred to Tennessee and UAB, respectively, and forward Javon Franklin transferred to South Alabama. Point guard Sharife Cooper and forward JT Thor have declared for the NBA Draft, though Thor still may decide to return for his sophomore season with the Tigers.
Sills’ addition means Auburn either has one scholarship spot left or none depending on whether or not Thor returns to the team.