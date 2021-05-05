Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills officially signs with Auburn

Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills has officially signed with Auburn, coach Bruce Pearl announced Wednesday.

Sills becomes the fifth player to sign with the Tigers, joining fellow transfers Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper, Walker Kessler and five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr.

"Desi is a proven winner," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. "He's a fierce competitor and a tough, physical defender. He's got the ability to create for himself as well as others. Playing in our up-tempo system should bring out the best of him. If he plays as well against others as he did against us, we hit the jackpot."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sills started the 2020-21 season as a member of the preseason All-SEC second team and played in 32 games with 15 starts. He averaged 7.5 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and also contributed 87 total rebounds and 51 assists.

Sills posted a career-high 23 points in Arkansas’ 97-85 road victory over Auburn on Dec. 30. The game that also saw Sills bring down a season-high four offensive rebounds and put up a season-high 15 field-goal attempts.

Pearl praised Sills in the aftermath of the loss, which came in Auburn’s SEC opener.