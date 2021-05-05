Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills officially signs with Auburn

Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills has officially signed with Auburn, coach Bruce Pearl announced Wednesday.
Sills becomes the fifth player to sign with the Tigers, joining fellow transfers Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper, Walker Kessler and five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr.
"Desi is a proven winner," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. "He's a fierce competitor and a tough, physical defender. He's got the ability to create for himself as well as others. Playing in our up-tempo system should bring out the best of him. If he plays as well against others as he did against us, we hit the jackpot."
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sills started the 2020-21 season as a member of the preseason All-SEC second team and played in 32 games with 15 starts. He averaged 7.5 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and also contributed 87 total rebounds and 51 assists.
Sills posted a career-high 23 points in Arkansas’ 97-85 road victory over Auburn on Dec. 30. The game that also saw Sills bring down a season-high four offensive rebounds and put up a season-high 15 field-goal attempts.
Pearl praised Sills in the aftermath of the loss, which came in Auburn’s SEC opener.
“Obviously, you know, Desi Sills is the most experienced player out there, and he was the best player out there in a lot of ways,” Pearl said. “Really good player, fun kid to watch. I really like him.”
Sills came back strong in the rematch by posting 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the Razorbacks’ come-from-behind 75-73 victory over the Tigers on Jan. 20.
Sills brings considerable experience to a fairly young Auburn squad. Sills was the only Arkansas player to appear in all 98 of the Razorbacks’ games over the last three years.
Sills is the latest in a swarm of additions Pearl has made this offseason.
The Tigers’ roster has endured plenty of changes this offseason outside the added transfers.
Auburn guards Justin Powell and Jamal Johnson transferred to Tennessee and UAB, respectively, and forward Javon Franklin transferred to South Alabama. Point guard Sharife Cooper and forward JT Thor have declared for the NBA Draft, though Thor may decide to return for his sophomore season with the Tigers.
The Tigers also lost four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander, who was prepared to sign with the team before announcing on April 22 he was pursuing other options.