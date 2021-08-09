Former Auburn All-American Craig Ogletree dies at 53

Ogletree led the Tigers with 11 sacks in '89. Of his 113 tackles that year, 14 were behind the line of scrimmage. Ogletree contributed to three straight Auburn SEC championships from 1987-89.

Ogletree played briefly in the NFL with Cincinnati before returning to the Plains to complete his degree in business management. He enjoyed a three-decade career in sales, marketing and management with Georgia Power while also serving as pastor of Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Milner, Georgia.

"There's nothing he wouldn't do to make the communities he lived and worked in better," Cherry said. "People loved and appreciated him because he was genuine. Everything he did was done with the best intentions for everybody."

At the request of Coach Dye's family, Ogletree officiated Dye's funeral service at Dye's farm in June 2020.

Seven months earlier, Dye and Ogletree returned to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 30th anniversary of Auburn's 30-20 victory in the 1989 Iron Bowl when Auburn hosted Alabama for the first time.

"It was very exciting," Ogletree recalled on the eve of the 2019 Iron Bowl "The crowd came in early that week. It was unreal. It was about the second quarter before I settled down. It was like you were floating.