Former Auburn assistant Tracy Rocker explains decision to leave team for NFL

“I think the shift is that in college you get kids at a lot younger age, and it's a bit more developmental growth – not just on the field but off the field. Now when you [are] in the NFL, we assume that they know everything because we gave them money,” Rocker said. “I think it requires a little bit more of a conversation about – which we have in place in the NFL – of rookie development. That's in place, but as a coach I feel like my job is to approach every day the same way and try to help them improve their game so that they can be successful.”

Rocker is part of a new Philadelphia coaching staff that is taking over a team that went 4-11-1 in 2020. The Eagles’ defense was 19th in yards allowed and 15th in passing yards allowed while registering the third-most sacks in the NFL last fall. The team was led in sacks by defensive end Brandon Graham, who ended the year with eight.

Even at 55 years old with 27 years of coaching in college and in the pros under his belt, Rocker is still all ears when it comes to learning the best way to go about his duties with the Eagles.