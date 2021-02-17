Former Auburn assistant Travis Williams hired as UCF defensive coordinator

During the 2020 season, Auburn linebackers Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain stepped up in K.J. Britt’s absence and racked up a combined 206 tackles as the Tigers’ two leading tacklers.

Williams signed with Auburn as a player in 2001, redshirted his first season and then lettered the next four, earning all-SEC honors in 2004-05. He led Auburn in tackles (80) during the 2004 undefeated season; he was second in tackles in 2005 (68) and third in 2003 (67).

Williams brought home the Pat Dye Leadership Award on defense in 2004 and 2005.

Williams played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2006 and 2007 seasons before beginning his coaching career at his alma mater, Spring Valley (S.C.) High School as a volunteer assistant.

A native of Columbia, S.C., Williams and his wife Jeanine, a fellow Auburn graduate, have three daughters: Tru, Reign and Brave.

Malzahn talked about the staff he planned to put together during his introductory press conference on Monday.