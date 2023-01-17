Former Auburn baseball star Sonny DiChiara sounds off on AHSAA ruling against high school coach

Former Auburn baseball star and current Anaheim Angels prospect Sonny DiChiara is one of several names to have voiced their displeasure in recent days at a ruling by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

According to a Jan. 14 report from Ben Thomas of AL.com, Hoover High School baseball coach Adam Moseley — who coached DiChiara in high school — may be ineligible for the 2023 baseball season due to an AHSAA ruling.

Moseley served as the pitching coach on the USA Baseball Under-18 National Team in September, coaching a roster that included one of his Hoover players.

According to an AHSAA rule, a coach in any sport cannot coach one of his players in competition outside of season during the school year. Should a violation of such rule occur, it “renders that student or the offending coach ineligible in the sport in which the violation occurred for that school season.”

Thank you to everyone who has reached out the past few days. pic.twitter.com/uZE62oaqfl — Adam Moseley 🇺🇸🔶⬛️🇺🇸 (@MoseleyAdam) January 15, 2023

Thomas reported that Hoover is going through an appeals process, but should that appeal be denied, it's expected that Moseley will sit out the season to allow the student-athlete to play.

The news was first reported in a tweet by Cookeville (Tenn.) High School coach Butch Chaffin on Jan. 13, and DiChiara was one of the first the speak out against it.

@AHSAAUpdates To say that I played in and was affiliated with the AHSAA is an embarrassment. Coach and RJ were representing our country. Making the state of Alabama proud. All you can care about is the politics and your rules that nobody has liked for years and years. Disgusting. https://t.co/XYP6ho6klp — Sonny DiChiara (@SonnyDichiara) January 14, 2023

"To say that I played in and was affiliated with the AHSAA is an embarrassment," DiChiara said. " ... All you can care about is the politics and your rules that nobody has liked for years and years. Disgusting."

DiChiara was also joined by coaches in tweeting their displeasure, including Alabama coach Brad Bohannon, and DiChiara's former Samford coach, Casey Dunn.

.@AHSAAUpdates Please let’s use some common sense and make this right https://t.co/LgXt9iSfDI — Brad Bohannon (@CoachBo_Bama) January 14, 2023

@AHSAAUpdates its time to look at the intent of your rules and do the right thing. We should be celebrating both coach and player for winning a Gold Medal as part of our national team. Lets promote the great coaches and athletes we have in our state not punish them! #teammose — Casey Dunn (@coachcaseyUAB) January 14, 2023

ESPN color commentator Jay Bilas also chimed in Monday, tweeting: "If you remember the unconscionable way Maori Davenport was treated, the Alabama HS Athletic Association is at it again ... this time with a respected baseball coach. Hey AHSAA, show some common sense. Moseley sacrificed to help the USA win a gold medal."

If you remember the unconscionable way Maori Davenport was treated, the Alabama HS Athletic Association is at it again…this time with a respected baseball coach. Hey AHSAA, show some common sense. Moseley sacrificed to help the USA win a gold medal. https://t.co/uMZnAZxVzO — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 16, 2023

Davenport, a Troy native who has played women's basketball at Rutgers, Georgia and now Arkansas-Pine Bluff, was denied the bulk of her senior year after AHSAA ruled her ineligible in November 2018. She was ruled ineligible for receiving a check for $857.20 from USA Basketball for playing for Team USA in the FIBA Americas U18 Tournament in Mexico City in August.

The payment broke the governing body's "amateurism rule," and their punishment — a one-season suspension — drew national attention, with Bilas reporting on it for ESPN, and NBA players, including DeMarcus Cousins, Chris Paul and the late Kobe Bryant, voicing their support.

Eventually, Davenport's family sued the AHSAA in January 2019. She was granted a temporary restraining order against the organization, allowing her to play.