 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AU BASEBALL

Former Auburn baseball star Sonny DiChiara sounds off on AHSAA ruling against high school coach

  • Updated
  • 0
061122_SonnyDiChiaravsOregonState.jpg

Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara hits a home run in the first inning of a game in the Corvallis Super Regional against Oregon State last Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.

 Grayson Belanger, AU Athletics

Former Auburn baseball star and current Anaheim Angels prospect Sonny DiChiara is one of several names to have voiced their displeasure in recent days at a ruling by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

According to a Jan. 14 report from Ben Thomas of AL.com, Hoover High School baseball coach Adam Moseley — who coached DiChiara in high school — may be ineligible for the 2023 baseball season due to an AHSAA ruling.

Moseley served as the pitching coach on the USA Baseball Under-18 National Team in September, coaching a roster that included one of his Hoover players.

According to an AHSAA rule, a coach in any sport cannot coach one of his players in competition outside of season during the school year.  Should a violation of such rule occur, it “renders that student or the offending coach ineligible in the sport in which the violation occurred for that school season.”

People are also reading…

Thomas reported that Hoover is going through an appeals process, but should that appeal be denied, it's expected that Moseley will sit out the season to allow the student-athlete to play.

The news was first reported in a tweet by Cookeville (Tenn.) High School coach Butch Chaffin on Jan. 13, and DiChiara was one of the first the speak out against it.

"To say that I played in and was affiliated with the AHSAA is an embarrassment," DiChiara said. " ... All you can care about is the politics and your rules that nobody has liked for years and years. Disgusting."

DiChiara was also joined by coaches in tweeting their displeasure, including Alabama coach Brad Bohannon, and DiChiara's former Samford coach, Casey Dunn.

ESPN color commentator Jay Bilas also chimed in Monday, tweeting: "If you remember the unconscionable way Maori Davenport was treated, the Alabama HS Athletic Association is at it again ... this time with a respected baseball coach. Hey AHSAA, show some common sense. Moseley sacrificed to help the USA win a gold medal."

Davenport, a Troy native who has played women's basketball at Rutgers, Georgia and now Arkansas-Pine Bluff, was denied the bulk of her senior year after AHSAA ruled her ineligible in November 2018. She was ruled ineligible for receiving a check for $857.20 from USA Basketball for playing for Team USA in the FIBA Americas U18 Tournament in Mexico City in August.

The payment broke the governing body's "amateurism rule," and their punishment — a one-season suspension — drew national attention, with Bilas reporting on it for ESPN, and NBA players, including DeMarcus Cousins, Chris Paul and the late Kobe Bryant, voicing their support.

Eventually, Davenport's family sued the AHSAA in January 2019. She was granted a temporary restraining order against the organization, allowing her to play.

Watch the eagle flight ahead of the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert