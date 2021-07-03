Former Auburn basketball player Jared Harper is back in town to host camp at Lee-Scott Academy

When it came to hosting his first youth basketball camp, Jared Harper jumped at the chance to do it in a town that is still near and dear to his heart.
The former Auburn University point guard will be back in Auburn for a basketball camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6-8 at Lee-Scott Academy. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-16 regardless of skill with the goal being to develop and refine their fundamental skills while also enhancing campers' abilities at the post, wing or guard positions.
The camp costs $225 per person. All campers will be required to sign a medical release form and waiver during the registration process.
"I think the biggest thing is just to learn," Harper said of the camp. "That's something that no matter how old you get, no matter how many years you played or how far you're into your career, you can always use it as a way to learn something. I still today look to learn something new every day with my game. It's important to be able to preach that and instill that in them to be able to do so they can take that even further past the camp."
Harper said the goal is for campers to do some of the same drills he participated in at a young age as well as ones he still uses during his career. Harper, who played with the New York Knicks and their G League affiliate in Westchester this season, said he expects former Auburn teammates Bryce Brown and Horace Spencer to also lend a hand.
Harper was a crucial part of a special time in Auburn basketball history.
Harper was the Tigers' point guard during the team's run to the Final Four in March 2019. He played a crucial role in some of Auburn's biggest wins that postseason, which included an 18-point effort against Kansas in the Round of 32; a nine-point, 11-assist performance against North Carolina in the Sweet 16; and a 26-outburst against Kentucky in the Elite Eight.
Harper left Auburn with the program record for total assists (231) and was one of only three players in Auburn history to amass 1,000 points and 500 assists alongside Wes Flanigan and Doc Robinson.
Harper explained coming back to Auburn now is just as special as when he first visited during his days as a high school prospect.
"It's great, just the support I've continued to have over the course of my career from the whole Auburn family. Just being able to come back there and be welcomed back and having Lee-Scott allow me to host my camp there is all great," Harper said. "The first time I stepped on campus it was special for me. I knew that was where I wanted to go to college my first time being there.
"Being able to come back and just remember all the things that we were able to do while I was there, it's always great to be back."
Those interested in attending the camp are encouraged to visit http://jaredharperbasketball.org/. Space will be limited.