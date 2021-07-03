Former Auburn basketball player Jared Harper is back in town to host camp at Lee-Scott Academy

When it came to hosting his first youth basketball camp, Jared Harper jumped at the chance to do it in a town that is still near and dear to his heart.

The former Auburn University point guard will be back in Auburn for a basketball camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6-8 at Lee-Scott Academy. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-16 regardless of skill with the goal being to develop and refine their fundamental skills while also enhancing campers' abilities at the post, wing or guard positions.

The camp costs $225 per person. All campers will be required to sign a medical release form and waiver during the registration process.

"I think the biggest thing is just to learn," Harper said of the camp. "That's something that no matter how old you get, no matter how many years you played or how far you're into your career, you can always use it as a way to learn something. I still today look to learn something new every day with my game. It's important to be able to preach that and instill that in them to be able to do so they can take that even further past the camp."