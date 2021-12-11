Former Auburn basketball player Wes Flanigan embraces lone game as Tigers’ acting head coach

Although the circumstances weren’t ideal, Auburn assistant coach Wes Flanigan was determined to make the most of the situation Saturday.

Flanigan served as Auburn’s acting head coach in the Tigers’ 99-68 victory over Nebraska due to head coach Bruce Pearl’s two-game suspension. While going without Pearl was a tough development for the team, the chance to lead his alma mater on the floor Saturday wasn’t something Flanigan took lightly.

“I'll just say this man: I'm so proud to be an Auburn Tiger. I'm so proud that coach Pearl gave me an opportunity to lead our team today,” Flanigan said. “I had a ball today, man. It was all about our staff and our players. Again, BP has done so much, man, for me and my family. It all starts with him.”

Pearl turned things over to Flanigan, who played point guard at Auburn from 1993-97, since Flanigan was in charge of scouting the Cornhuskers, and the decision quickly proved worthwhile.

Auburn jumped on Nebraska early and didn’t let up during the 40 minutes of play. By the game’s end, Auburn posted its most 3-pointers this season and stretched its current winning streak to four.