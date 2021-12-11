Former Auburn basketball player Wes Flanigan embraces lone game as Tigers’ acting head coach

Although the circumstances weren’t ideal, Auburn assistant coach Wes Flanigan was determined to make the most of the situation Saturday.
Flanigan served as Auburn’s acting head coach in the Tigers’ 99-68 victory over Nebraska due to head coach Bruce Pearl’s two-game suspension. While going without Pearl was a tough development for the team, the chance to lead his alma mater on the floor Saturday wasn’t something Flanigan took lightly.
“I'll just say this man: I'm so proud to be an Auburn Tiger. I'm so proud that coach Pearl gave me an opportunity to lead our team today,” Flanigan said. “I had a ball today, man. It was all about our staff and our players. Again, BP has done so much, man, for me and my family. It all starts with him.”
Pearl turned things over to Flanigan, who played point guard at Auburn from 1993-97, since Flanigan was in charge of scouting the Cornhuskers, and the decision quickly proved worthwhile.
Auburn jumped on Nebraska early and didn’t let up during the 40 minutes of play. By the game’s end, Auburn posted its most 3-pointers this season and stretched its current winning streak to four.
Flanigan said he wasn’t surprised by how the team played without Pearl, adding it’s about more than one voice in the program and that Pearl trusts his staff and his players to handle the task at hand. Flanigan commended the Tigers for sharing the basketball and buckling down the few times Nebraska got in position to close the gap.
Point guard Wendell Green Jr. explained after the game that Flanigan ran things much like Pearl typically does.
“It's just great to see somebody else be happy,” Green said of Flanigan. “He let us play just like BP would. It really didn't feel no different, so it was great."
Flanigan spoke about the aftermath of the NCAA’s ruling, saying the program as a whole could finally breathe a sigh of relief. He commended the administration and the compliance office for their work over the last four years, though he noted the decision handed down left the team with consequences it had to deal with.
Those consequences included playing without Pearl for two games, the first of which Flanigan was in charge of.
Flanigan had a two-year stint as a head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock from 2016-18, and after that he joined Pearl’s staff. He explained he’s prepared for a moment like the one Saturday for most of his life, adding ever since he got done playing he dreamed of being the head coach at Auburn.
Flanigan’s stint as acting head coach was a short one, as he now turns the reins over to fellow assistant Steven Pearl – who handled the scouting for North Alabama – for the Tigers’ game against the Lions on Tuesday.
Still, Flanigan didn’t lose sight of how long he’d waited for the chance he got Saturday, and he insisted on soaking it all in after the fact.
“Hopefully at some point I get another opportunity, but if I don't, man, I can always say that I'm the winningest coach, percentage-wise, in Auburn history because I'm 1-0 right now,” Flanigan said. “If I never coach another game again, I can at least take that to the grave with me.”