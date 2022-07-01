Former Auburn center Walker Kessler traded to Utah Jazz

Eight days into his NBA career, former Auburn center Walker Kessler is already on his third team.

Kessler — who was technically drafted by Memphis at No. 22 overall in last week's NBA Draft before being shipped to Minnesota on a draft-night trade — was dealt again Friday, this time heading to the Utah Jazz.

Utah picked up Kessler, as well as four first-round picks, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro and Jarred Vanderbilt in exchange for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

While Gobert heads to Minneapolis to be paired with another All-Star big man in Karl Anthony-Towns, Kessler heads to Salt Lake City with a chance to replace Gobert, who was the 2021 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Without Gobert, the Jazz only have two other centers listed on their roster in Hassan Whiteside and former Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike.

Azubuike saw time in less than 20 games last season, and in 65 contests, the 33-year-old Whiteside averaged 8.2 points per game for Utah.

Kessler joins Utah after one year at Auburn that saw him rise to defensive prominence in the college basketball world. As a Tiger, Kessler swatted 155 shots, the highest mark in the nation. His defensive prowess at the rim earned him the Naismith and Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards and vaulted him to first-round status in last week's draft.

This year's draft saw Auburn make history, as Kessler was one of two first-round selections from the Plains, marking the first time that has happened in the common draft era. The other half of those picks, Jabari Smith, became Auburn's first top-three selection of the era, going No. 3 to Houston.

Smith's selection, while still top three, was considered a slide, as he was widely regarded as a top-two pick who was liked to go to Orlando at No. 1 up until draft night.

