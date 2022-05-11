Former Auburn coach Terri Williams-Flournoy returns to alma mater as assistant coach

Terri Williams-Flournoy is headed back to her alma mater.

The former Auburn women’s basketball coach is joining the staff at Penn State as an assistant, the school announced Tuesday.

Williams-Flournoy coached Auburn for nine seasons from 2012 to 2021.

She played for Penn State from 1988 to 1991. This marks her first return to her alma mater since her playing days.

Williams-Flournoy has spent a year away from college coaching, staying active in the community and teaching at Loachapoka while her son finished his senior year of school there.

Now her career is going full circle on the way back to State College, Pa.

She won two conference championships as a player there in 1990 and 1991.

“I am thrilled to welcome Terri back to Penn State,” Penn State head coach Carolyn Kieger said in a release. “She has a wealth of head coaching experience and a passion for helping young women reach their dreams. Her strong relationships, experience, and Penn State pride make her the perfect fit to help us take our program to another level.

“Terri has always been someone I have respected in this profession, and I cannot wait to get to work with her and welcome her back to Happy Valley!”

Williams-Flournoy came to Auburn in 2012 after spending eight seasons as the head coach at Georgetown.

During her most successful days as Auburn’s head coach, the Tigers made the NCAA Tournament in three out of four years from 2015 to 2019.

She broke barriers being the first Black woman to be named a head coach at Auburn.

The Tigers struggled in her last seasons before she left the post at the end of the 2020-21 season.

New Auburn coach Johnnie Harris went 10-18 in her first season but picked up three wins over ranked teams in her first season on the Plains.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.