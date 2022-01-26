Former Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason hired at Oklahoma State

Former Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason has found his next job.
Mason was announced as the new defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Mason’s departure was first announced by Auburn last Saturday.
"After meaningful discussions with coach Gundy these past few weeks about his vision for the program, it became apparent that leading the defense for the Cowboys was the right fit for me," Mason said in a press release. "I look forward to working with the student-athletes, coaches and staff as they continue to build a winning culture of success, inclusion and integrity on and off the field."
Mason joined Harsin’s first staff at Auburn and helped the Tigers’ defense put together a mostly-successful campaign. Auburn finished 2021 ranked fourth in the SEC in yards per play allowed, fifth in scoring defense and fifth in tackles for loss.
Mason’s single season at Auburn had its share of highs and lows. While the Tigers ended the regular season on a high note by holding No. 2 Alabama to 10 points in regulation, they surrendered 40 unanswered points at home against Mississippi State two weeks before that in a 43-34 loss.
Mason came to Auburn after a seven-year stint as the head coach at Vanderbilt, where he accrued a 27-55 overall record with a pair of bowl appearances. His stint at Oklahoma State will mark the first time he’s coached in the Big 12.
Mason takes over a Cowboys’ defense that was one of the stronger units nationally in 2021. Entering bowl season, Oklahoma State was first in sacks (55) and tackles for loss (113), second in third-down defense (26.1 percent conversion rate), third in total defense (278.4 yards per game), fifth in rushing defense (92.1 yards per game) and eighth in points per game (16.8).
Mason replaces Jim Knowles, who took the same position at Ohio State.
"Derek is a great addition to Oklahoma State football and to our culture," Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said in a press release. "I'm looking forward to getting him over here and getting started as soon as possible."
Mason has been replaced at Auburn by Jeff Schmedding, who previously served as inside linebackers coach and assistant head coach.
Mason’s departure came after offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was fired on Nov. 28. He was replaced by Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis.
In total, four assistants from Harsin’s original staff are no longer part of the program: Mason, Bobo, wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams – who was fired four games into the 2021 season – and defensive line coach Nick Eason, who took the same position at Clemson.
In addition to Schmedding’s promotion, Auburn hired former Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson as linebackers coach/defensive run game coordinator and former Oregon analyst and Auburn alum Jimmy Brumbaugh as defensive line coach.
In addition to the new hires, cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge will take over coaching the Tigers’ secondary and will also serve as the team’s recruiting coordinator. Bert Watts will continue to coordinate the special teams and coach the EDGE rushers while adding the title of associate head coach.