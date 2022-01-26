Former Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason hired at Oklahoma State

Former Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason has found his next job.

Mason was announced as the new defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Mason’s departure was first announced by Auburn last Saturday.

"After meaningful discussions with coach Gundy these past few weeks about his vision for the program, it became apparent that leading the defense for the Cowboys was the right fit for me," Mason said in a press release. "I look forward to working with the student-athletes, coaches and staff as they continue to build a winning culture of success, inclusion and integrity on and off the field."

Mason joined Harsin’s first staff at Auburn and helped the Tigers’ defense put together a mostly-successful campaign. Auburn finished 2021 ranked fourth in the SEC in yards per play allowed, fifth in scoring defense and fifth in tackles for loss.

Mason’s single season at Auburn had its share of highs and lows. While the Tigers ended the regular season on a high note by holding No. 2 Alabama to 10 points in regulation, they surrendered 40 unanswered points at home against Mississippi State two weeks before that in a 43-34 loss.