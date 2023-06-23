Even through tears, former Texas A&M defensive lineman Jay Arnold couldn’t help but laugh when he remembers how his position coach Terry Price celebrated Aggie wins.

“His dance moves were just a joy,” Arnold said. “It was infectious. He would dance in the locker room after big win. It was just an incredible thing to see.”

Price, a former A&M defensive lineman from 1986-89 and current Aggie assistant coach, died Friday at the age of 55, the Price family confirmed with the A&M athletic department.

Price coached at Auburn as part of Tommy Tuberville’s staff.

Price, an Atlanta native, came to the Plains in 1999. He was on Tuberville’s staff and didn’t leave the program until Tuberville’s resignation in 2008. The duo of Price and Tuberville spent 14 years coaching together, as they moved in tandem from Oxford to Auburn.

At Auburn, Price coached at least six NFL Draft selections, including Quentin Groves, who is tied for a program-record 26 career sacks.

Price was on his second stint as an assistant for the A&M football program. He first served as a volunteer coach during the 1992-93 season and returned to serve as the defensive line coach in 2012. In 2015, he began specializing in defensive ends and coached that position until his death.

“I think when you look up Aggie in the dictionary, that’s Terry Price,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told The Eagle. “He just had great values. He was beloved by everybody. He was like uncle, dad, grandfather, brother — he was everything to everybody, so I think that’s what is going to be the hardest thing, because he meant so much.”

While at A&M, Price coached future NFL players Myles Garrett, Damontre Moore, Daeshon Hall, DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons. Garrett was A&M’s first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in school history, taken by the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

Arnold said he remembered seeing the character of Price during the recruiting process and knew that was a man he wanted to play for.

“In college football it’s a tough business, and there’s not a lot of great people in the business, but Coach Price was one of the most genuine, best people in the sport,” an emotional Arnold told The Eagle. “He had a huge impact on me, and I just can’t overstate how lucky I was to play for him.”

Price was named a Rivals.com Top 25 recruiter in 2014 and earned a No. 12 overall ranking by 247Sports.com that same year. Along with the NFL talent he helped mold at defensive end, he recruited future NFL defensive linemen Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike.

“Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man,” Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement. “The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss. We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers.”

But Price’s fame on the football field paled in comparison to his notoriety working a grill. Price frequently held cookouts at his house for the defensive line or for prospective recruits during the summer.

In 2021, Price told The Eagle he first got bit by the barbecue bug when he was a defensive ends coach at Ole Miss in 1997. Since then he regularly competed in barbecue competitions and won three. He memorialized those victories with embroidered patches on a custom chef’s jacket.

“If you’re in Texas, brisket’s the key,” Price told The Eagle in 2021. “I mean, that is the number one meat in Texas, and if you can cook it right, you can cook anything. It took me probably a couple of years to get it right ... you know, the temperature, your bark, when to wrap. There’s some certain things you’ve got to do to get really good at it.”

Before his second coaching stint in Aggieland, Price served as an assistant coach at Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Auburn and Western Kentucky.

He played under former A&M head coaches Jackie Sherrill and R.C. Slocum. Kevin Sumlin hired him in 2012 to return to A&M, and he was retained on staff when head coach Jimbo Fisher took the reins in 2018.

“He has a lifespan over different coaching staffs, which is a rarity when you become a coach,” Bjork said. “So he just covers the spectrum, and he’s going to be hard to replace for sure.”

Price was selected in the 10th round of the 1990 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears and played two seasons professionally with the Bears and Miami Dolphins.

Price is survived by his wife Kenya and two sons Devin and Alexander. Devin Price played football for A&M Consolidated and played for A&M for three years. He entered the NCAA transfer portal this offseason and recently signed with Florida Atlantic. Alexander Price attended Consol, where he was a manager for the football team. Alexander recently graduated from A&M with a degree in sports management, according to Terry Price's last tweet.

Funeral arrangements are pending, according to the athletic department.

Price also leaves behind hundreds of lives he touched both on and off the football field. Arnold is just one of them, and he’s proud of it. Since retiring from football, Arnold has made a name for himself online as a college football and barbecue analyst — subjects of interest he said are a direct reflection of the impact Price made on him.

“Coach Price’s passion for football and barbecue influenced me quite a bit,” Arnold said. “You look at what I’m doing now, and a good part of my life revolves around barbecue and college football, so I definitely wouldn’t be where I am without him.”

Photo info: Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price played on the defensive line at Texas A&M from 1986 to 1989 and started his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at A&M in 1992. He’s served as the defensive ends coach for the Aggies since 2012.